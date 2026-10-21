There is an unwritten law when it comes to entertainment. And it’s very serious. Nightclubs are for dancing. Comedy clubs are for… well, comedy. A Broward hot spot doesn’t care about that. It’s giving people beats and laughs under the same roof.

Not many nightclubs go from this… To this.

People have been bustin’ moves on the dance floor, at “Kemistry Club” in Fort Lauderdale. Now, they’re gonna bust a gut laughing, when “The Comedy Bar” opens for business.

Shelby Baron: “The Comedy Bar is a Chicago-based comedy club that has been bringing live entertainment to the stage for 15 years. We’re now in Fort Lauderdale it’s our new home.”

For fans of stand-up, the place will feel just like home.

Shelby Baron: “We’re transforming Kemistry into The Comedy Bar into a comedy show every Friday and Saturday night.”

It won’t be hard to change the place from party palace to punchline paradise.

Shelby Baron: “We have beautiful seating and tables where people can sit enjoy the food, enjoy their cocktails, and enjoy the show.”

The show goes on for 75 minutes, with a trio of comedians.

Shelby Baron: “So we have a host, we have a feature, and then we have a headliner closing out the night.”

The bar is commited to showcasing the widest range of comedy possible.

Shelby Baron: “What we bring to our stage is diversity. We have such a different line-up every single night, you’re not just coming for the same show and the same comedians which makes it really, really cool.”

The decision to pick this spot as their first South Florida location came down to, you know how it goes. Location, location, location.

Shelby Baron: “Kemistry Nightclub is in a fantastic neighborhood, we have a ton of foot traffic here and we are in the entertainment district of Fort Lauderdale.”

The folks at Kemistry are also jazzed about the move.

Danny Colica: “I mean we’re all about different types of entertainment so this just made sense when they approached us, we liked what they did in Chicago.”

You can kick back during the comedy and the dancing. Nobody’s kicking you out.

Danny Colica: “Even after the comedy show if the patrons would like to stay on select nights they can stay for the nightclub afterwards.”

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

The Comedy Bar

307 SW 2nd St, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33312

Website

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