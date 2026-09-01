Money can’t make you happy, but it’ll never make you sad. To paraphrase the late, great Donna Summer, “We work hard for the money.”

There’s a guy up in Fort Lauderdale who wants to ease your financial burden. He’s giving away big bucks!

They say money does not grow on trees. Sometimes, you can find it there, thanks to this good Samaritan and the treasure hunt he calls “Free Money Friday.”

Organizer: “I take some money, and this is straight out of my pocket, out of my bank account and I hide it in different places around the city. I post it on my Instagram account @fortlauderdaledowntown, and it’s so much fun. Within minutes, people are running in all directions.”

What this Broward benefactor does, is take a video of his wad before putting it in a hiding place.

He follows that up with a clue or two about the location, and then hits send.

It didn’t take long for a lucky winner to figure things out and roll up for his reward.

Danny Somers: “I saw the top part of the mall, I know the Galleria Mall pretty well, so once I saw that I came down Bayview and I was like ‘It’s gotta be in this park.'”

“Free Money Friday” is going down every week through September.

The amount is usually three figures, y’all. And it surely beats working.

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