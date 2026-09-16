Flowers, coffee and champagne? Yes, please!

Ann’s Florist & Coffee Bar on Las Olas Boulevard has just celebrated a major milestone — 50 years in business.

In the past five decades, Ann’s has grown from a small flower shop into a Fort Lauderdale staple.

The store celebrated the big anniversary by inviting out the community for a good time, featuring drinks and live music.

The family-owned business says they are grateful to everyone who has supported the store for many decades, but especially Deco Drive for the coverage. Maybe not that last part.

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Ann’s Florist & Coffee Bar

1001 E Las Olas Blvd

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

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