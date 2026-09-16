Having body odor, or b.o. for short, stopped traffic recently. Guess where? In Florida, of course! Here’s mor-on that story:

A Florida man crashed his truck and caused a major traffic jam near Lakeland this weekend.

It all happened because he was digging in his pits, applying deodorant.

The crash happened early in the morning while the guy was trying to get to the odor side of the median and took a sharp turn at the same time he was rubbing the underarm stick.

No one got hurt during this multi-tasking disaster, except his pride, maybe.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.