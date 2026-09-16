It is no secret. Everybody in South Florida wants to look good. And you can use Pilates to get the body you want. And by the way, now you have a choice. Work out in a studio or float your way to a fabulous physique.

Folks are loving the chance to tone themselves up at Glam-Bod Pilates boutique studio in Doral. It’s small, but mighty.

Natalia Lopez: “Most formats are either private so one-on-one or you have ten or more machines. So I decided to do a business model that is different. It’s a semi-private business model.”

There’s a maximum of six people in each class. The exercises can be personalized to help you meet your particular goals.

Natalia Lopez: “So that allows me to have people with injuries, people that are beginners, athletes with all kinds of athletic abilities, all in the same classroom.”

The classes are based on traditional Pilates, but there are some outside moves thrown into the mix.

Natalia Lopez: “I like to keep a lot of the exercises that stem from the classic Pilates repertoire, which is from Joseph Pilates, but I do mix other modalities into the classes specifically gymnastics and dance.”

If you think indoor Pilates is challenging, wait until you test your ability working up a sweat in a pool.

Natalia Lopez: “So the floating Pilates is a new concept to South Florida. It’s never been done here.”

Be prepared to make an extra effort if you take on this particular water sport.

Natalia Lopez: “It’s basically a floating mat, it’s very difficult to stand on it, so it adds another element of difficulty because you have to stabilize yourself.”

The hard work you put in at the pool is definitely worth it.

Natalia Lopez: “It enhances Pilates because a lot of times we do exercises without engaging our abs and our core, and when the girls started standing up they were unstable and it forces you to engage your muscles.”

Even though you’re putting in your time in an outdoor pool, the event still has an intimate feel.

Natalia Lopez: “I only do nine mats. It’s still pretty small, I widened it a little bit. I know that I can teach more than six members at a time, so I wanted to be able to get more people to go to the events.”

The first floating Pilates event took place at the InterContinental in downtown Miami. The next one is at the beginning of October.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Glambod Pilates

3905 NW 107 Ave, Suite 102

Doral, FL, 33178

Website

Next Floating Pilates Event:

Saturday, October 3rd at 12 P.M.

Location: Palma at Downtown Doral

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