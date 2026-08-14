August is National Dog Month and one hotel is making sure our best friends are pampered! The InterContinental Miami is rolling out the red carpet for its four-legged guests. And we’re talking VIP concierge, special events and even fine dining that’s sure to make cats jealous.

August is all about man’s and woman’s best friend. And SoFlo pups are getting the five-star treatment.

The InterContinental in downtown Miami is inviting you and your four-legged friend for a luxury stay.

Gina Genna: “For the second year in a row, we have just been named most dog-friendly hotel on Earth, ranked by Roch, which is a luxury hotel dog-friendly rating system.”

This award isn’t just given out — it’s earned!

And the perks start for your pup the moment you guys arrive.

Gina Genna: “Our colleagues here are inclined to welcome the four-legged friends when they arrive. Our bellman, or our doorman, spots the dog, they are automatically offered a bone if they are allowed to have it.”

Then when you reach the check counter, the pooch is gifted a bark box.

Gina Genna: “That box gives you a curated package for your dog. A logo InterContinental bandana, and also young pup dehydrated chicken chips so the pups have a snack during their stay.”

If you forgot your pet food, don’t worry, just order room service.

Gina Genna: “We have fresh steak bowls with raw vegetables and we have a fresh chicken bowl with raw vegetables.”

And now there is a new member on the hotel staff: Rocco!

Gina Genna: “We are rolling out our first AI virtual dog concierge. Rocco, the paw d’or virtual app, allows guest traveling with dogs to simply scan a QR code, ask him anything and everything dog-friendly Miami. Where to play, where to walk, where to dine.”

Then there is Paws Patio: think of it like a mixer for dogs and humans.

Gina Genna: “Every Wednesday, we have our free Paws Patio event, which is a community event, or a local doggy play date. They get free pup cups, they have music. We have doggy pools and sprinklers for all the dogs to enjoy some outdoor fun.”

No dog is too big or too small to enjoy this stay.

Gina Genna: “We do not have breed restrictions and we do not have weight restrictions, so all dogs are welcome.”

Any guests traveling with a pup will earn 3000 IHG points that can be used toward future stays.

FOR MORE INFORMATION

InterContinental Miami by IHG

100 Chopin Plaza

Miami, FL 33131

Website

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