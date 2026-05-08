Come for the games, stay for the drinks and leave wondering why every sports bar isn’t this nice! Deco’s own MVP Alex Miranda is out to play at the new PLAY Sporting Lounge at CityPlace Doral.

CityPlace Doral is game day central, even when there isn’t a game on.

Terry Lee: “We’ve created something that we call a next-level sports bar.”

Because at PLAY Sporting Lounge, the name of the game is literally play.

Terry Lee: “Not only do you get to watch whatever your favorite sport is here with 50+ [inch] TVs, even in the simulators that are behind us, you actually get to play one of over 30 games here.”

Think upscale sports bar meets nightlife lounge meets giant adult playground.

Bartender: “This is our house old-fashioned with smoked cherry oak wood chips.”

Alex: “Work of art. Drink and a show.”

The new hot spot isn’t your average sports bar, with 12,000 square feet of private simulator suites and interactive games.

Terry Lee: “Push of a button, you switch to a different sport. These suites have everything in there. Real baseball bats, real golf clubs.”

Where you can swing a golf club.

Terry Lee: “The simulator uses the latest technology, it actually tracks the ball just like it would out on a real course.”

Kick a soccer ball. Even battle zombies in virtual dodgeball.

Alex: “The goal of this game is to hit the zombie or you hit a box, and the box gives you extra powers to kill more zombies. They’re creeping up on us right now!”

You heard me: zombie dodgeball.

Bring your family, friends or a date. But definitely an appetite.

From this seafood tower to these bao buns and this juicy…

Justin Fields: “This is simplicity but it’s decadence.”

Smash burger.

Chef Justin Fields doesn’t play when it comes to his menu.

Alex: “I came here to play games but you’re not playing any games.”

Justin Fields: “I’m not playing not one game in this kitchen.”

Alex: “You are dead serious with this burger.”

Bartender Vic doesn’t either.

Alex: “That is so good! Vic, I am so obsessed with this cocktail. I don’t even need to have another one.”

Terry Lee: “We have tons of beers on tap. We have the beer buckets, which I know…”

Alex: “I’ve enjoyed.”

Serving up craft cocktails so scrumptious, you’ll forget that embarrassing loss.

Terry Lee: “You rent everything by the hour. The bays are anywhere from $45 to $65. The darts are $20.”

Play Sporting Lounge is offering a special deal for Mother’s Day. For Mother’s Day, all moms will be treated to bottomless mimosas for free.

FOR MORE INFORMATION

PLAY Sporting Lounge Doral

3450 NW 83rd Ave suite 145

Doral, FL 33166

Website

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