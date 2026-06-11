We never had an excuse to play Hooky. Well, we’re going to give you one anyway. You’ll thank us later. Deco’s Alex Miranda is live at Hooky Entertainment, not to be confused with where Alex moonlights on Friday nights.

We all love a good summer deal, and we all love to be indoors during the summer when the air conditioning is blasting. You can do that here at Hooky Entertainment, and I’m about to get my bowling game on in a couple of minutes.

Summer in South Florida, yeah, it’s hot.

Alex Miranda: “Cheers to summer deals.”

Jessica Feliciaon: “Yeah.”

Alex Miranda: “And air conditioning.”

Jessica Feliciaon: “Yeah.”

But one Homestead hot spot is serving up a cool escape.

Customer: “We’re having a great time. We’re getting the kids together, the moms together, and it’s just been a lot of fun.”

Hooky Entertainment is turning down the temperature.

Jessica Feliciaon: “Our drinks are fantastic.”

And turning up the fun with a pair of summer deals that’ll keep families busy without breaking the bank.

Jessica Feliciaon: “We want everybody to come in here, see what we have to offer.”

First up, the all-in Summer Pass.

For $99, you get $100 at the arcade…

Alex Miranda: “You’re the next contestant on Big Bass Wheel.”

Customer: Alex, what’s that voice you’re using?

Alex Mirabda: “Bob Barker.”

…A free movie ticket.

Jessica Feliciaon: “We have 10 theaters here, IMAX, STX, and then our standard theaters as well.

…And popcorn.

Jessica Feliciaon: “A little butter on top just gives it the extra mile.”

Alex Mirabda: “Tell me more about that. How good is it?”

Jessica Feliciaon: “It’s delicious.”

Alex Miranda: “Oh, it’s good.”

Plus, bowling for up to five people.

Alex Miranda: “Do you like to bowl?”

Customer: “Yes.”

Alex Miranda: “Okay, are you a good bowler?”

Customer: “Yeah.”

Alex Miranda: “How good a bowler are you?”

Customer: “A lot.”

Alex Miranda: “Oh, okay. I saw you were playing very, very well. Are you guys having fun here at Hooky?”

Customer: “Yeah.

Alex Miranda: “Yeah? Now, are you the leader of the pack?”

Customer: “I have no clue.”

Before 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

Alex Miranda: “Okay, Mateo, let’s show us what you got. Whoa, oh, you got it right through the center. High five.”

Alex Miranda: “What games are really popular now?”

Jessica Feliciaon: “Honestly, our basketball game is really popular.”

Alex Miranda: “Oh no, oh my God.”

Customer: “You won.”

Jessica Feliciaon: “A lot of our ticket games.”

Alex Miranda: “Ever watched The Price is Right?”

Customer: “Maybe when I was a baby.”

Alex Miranda: “Oh, oh, 75 not bad.”

Alex Miranda: “So basically everything else after the card is free.”

Jessica Feliciaon: “Exactly.”

Alex Miranda: “Well, we love that.”

And if movies are more your speed, Hooky’s Morning Movie Magic Series is bringing family-friendly flicks to the big screen for just $1.

Jessica Feliciaon: “This week, we’re showing How to Train a Dragon, KPop Demon Hunter is coming out next week.

Translation, keep the kids entertained while staying out of the summer sun.

Alex Miranda: “Think you got it?”

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