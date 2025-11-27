Mom’s always say “fresh air is good for you.” She was right, of course, which is why mom would love Emily’s Garden. It’s an outdoor dining spot where foodies gather to satisfy their appetites for great food and good times.

Emily’s Garden in Fort Lauderdale is made up of a lot of moving parts.

Claudia: “So Emily’s Garden is a restaurant where we have different vendors within the core concept of Emily’s.”

That means you can get locally-sourced brews from vendors like On the Run Coffee Bar or the All-American Breakfast, courtesy of the River Cafe.

Claudia: “And each one of those businesses within Emily’s contributes to the main restaurant.”

It’s a cool way to please the clientele and turn the competition into teammates.

Claudia: “I believe it was just a concept that we had such a large space and to give the customers as many options as possible and give other businesses an opportunity as well to join in and create something.”

Don’t get the wrong idea. Emily’s does most of the heavy lifting when it comes to turning out your meal.

Claudia: “Charcuterie boards, pizza, entrees from the dinner menu are all gonna be Emily’s.”

There is an item that’s completely home-made.

Claudia: “We make all our fresh bread in-house. It’s actually one of the things we take huge pride in because I think a lot of people really appreciate that.”

The crafted gelato is another house favorite.

It’ll get your motor running.

Claudia: “We have our gelato car. A lot of people see it outside, they love it. We have amazing gelato flavors, there’s lots of options.”

One of those options is the affogato. It’s a big scoop of vanilla gelato topped with hot espresso.

Claudia: “Affogato is also Emily’s.”

The idea is to enjoy all this tasty stuff in the outdoor garden.

Claudia: “It’s a huge, huge, beautiful space. Lots of greenery, lots of outdoor kitchens.”

Diners don’t live by food alone at Emily’s; the air is filled with music.

And spoken word rules the spotlight here once a month.

Guest: “But it was never about the big story. It was always about the small, seemingly insignificant details.”

One thing’s for sure, there’s nothing insignificant about Emily’s Garden.

Claudia: “It’s just a wonderful place for couples, families. Everybody should come check it out.”

