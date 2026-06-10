They say the truth is out there, and now it’s time to spill the tea. From Steven Spielberg to Emily Blunt, celebs are opening up about the flick, “Disclosure Day.” No need to phone home, Deco’s already made contact with the stars and they’re giving a full report on what to expect from this new sci-fi.

Emily Blunt as Margaret Fairchild in “Disclosure Day”: “What’s happening to me? I’m frightened, I’m frightened out of my wits.”

I’d be scared too, talking alien like that out of nowhere.

Steven Spielberg’s out-of-this-world flick, “Disclosure Day,” is based on the question: are we ready for the truth?

Steven Spielberg: “We’re not alone for certain in the heavens. I’m completely certain we’re not alone. Some people don’t want to know. Some people would like things to go along just as it is. There’s a lot of people who would like to know and I think they could live with it.”

Emily Blunt and Josh O’Connor’s characters rush to reveal the truth before they are hunted down.

Emily Blunt: “I love that Steven doesn’t use elite, sort of, action figures as his protagonist. That’s quite a common theme, people in search of something. And they are very much in search of what they were made for in this world, and they’re put through the wringer in this movie, this life-or-death race towards uncovering the truth and those that believe it should remain concealed.”

Working with the legendary director can make anyone a believer.

Josh O’Connor: “It’s a bizarre thing to say out loud. You’ve been in a Steven Spielberg movie. It’s even stranger to be sat doing interviews with him. But then at the same time, he is just the most humble, most kind, generous, excited, curious. It’s like, I imagine, every movie is like his first. He is still so inquisitive.”

Actor Colman Domingo agrees.

Colman Domingo: “I’m part of a league of people and artists who say they love working with Steven because of the sets that he has you on, which are joyful and deeply interrogating work. It’s open and he’s fun.”

Steven Spielberg: “I like hearing that.”

Colman Domingo: “He’s a lot of fun.”

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