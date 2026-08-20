Ed Sheeran is bringing his biggest hits to the Loop Tour. The show is packed with music, lights, and plenty of surprises. From a special guest to a unique way of connecting with the crowd, Ed is giving fans plenty to talk about.

He’s hit the nail on the head when it comes to his Loop Tour.

Because Ed Sheeran is putting a new spin on his concert, the crowd gets to pick the songs he performs.

Ed Sheeran: “I wanted to do a show that just encapsulated all of that. If you’d have seen before the show on the big screen, there was a QR code to text in to request songs.”

The requests keep the setlist fresh, and fans get to hear the music they love.

The loop tour is also a milestone moment for the singer. After nearly two decades of touring, he’s ready to slow things down.

Ed Sheeran: “That this will be my last last tour for a while. I feel like it’s been — next year will be 20 years of gigging heavy. So I think it’s time to put a little pause on that.”

But for now he’s making sure he enjoys every second.

Ed Sheeran: “I’m really, really, really enjoying it. I’m taking it all in. Knowing that I’m not going to be back here for a while.”

And the pop superstar isn’t doing it all alone. Lukas Graham is joining him as a special guest on select Loop Tour dates, bringing his own deep, emotional songwriting to the stage.

Lukas Graham: “I’m looking forward to sharing these very deep and meaningful songs on stage, and hopefully a lot of Ed’s fans can see themselves in my lyrical universe.”

Concertgoers: “It was my favorite concert. Even though there were 60,000 people, it felt really personal, and I love all the graphics and the laser lights. The loop thing is the best.”

Ed Sheeran: “Thank you for coming. I hope you get home safe. Thank you for bringing bringing the vibe.”

Ed Sheeran is hitting Hard Rock Live Oct. 29 and 30.

FOR MORE INFO:

Ed Sheeran

Hard Rock Live

1 Seminole Way, Hollywood, FL 33314

Website

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.