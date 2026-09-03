Get ready to dance the night away! Dancing with the Stars returns in less than two weeks! The full roster was just announced on Good Morning America! Deco’s Alex Miranda is always ready to boogie!

I mean, it’s their loss. I got some sweet moves. But if I were competing, the competition would be fierce cause a lot of these stars know how to get down!

Grab those dancing shoes and bust a move!

The pros of ABC’s Dancing with the Stars boogied on over to “Good Morning America” Wednesday for the big reveal of the season 35 celebrity cast!

The star-studded lineup features musicians, reality stars, pro athletes, actors, and more!

Some have major dance experience, like Glee alum Harry Shum Jr.

Host (speaking to Harry Shum Jr.) “You have been dancing with not just Beyoncé, but Mariah Carey.”

Okay, show us what you got!

[Harry Shum Jr. dances]

“The Rookie” star Jenna Dewan also has some serious dance credentials. Her co-stars can’t wait to see her on the show.

Jenna Dewan: “They’re all so amazing, and they’re all so excited for me cause I just told them. And Nathan’s like, ‘OK, what night are we coming? The girls wanna come.'”

Actress Julia Stiles played a dancer in “Save the Last Dance.” Now she’s ready to become one for real!

Julia Stiles: “I am truly obsessed with this show. I have been for over a decade. It has been a secret dream of mine to be here, and I was just always too scared to say yes until now.”

Chef Giada De Laurentiis says she needs some time to cook up a good dance recipe.

Chef Giada De Laurentiis: “Somehow I figured my grandmother was a dancer, and I thought maybe I got some of those genes. Definitely not. Definitely not.”

But Savannah Bananas baseball star Jackson Olson stays ready. So do reality star Tyler Cameron and comedian Connor Wood.

The guys aren’t dancing together on the show, but Sarah Jane Nader and pro Hailey Bills are!

Sarah Jane Nader: “We all know that girls run the world, right? And so, I think this partnership is just gonna be so special.”

And you know it ain’t a party without Jimmy Kimmel’s right-hand man, Guillermo! He’s already making everyone laugh!

Guillermo: “I’m doing my best. You know I’m having fun. I’m enjoying it. But everything hurts in my body. I’m in a lot of pain”

That dance training is no joke! Season 35 of Dancing with the Stars returns with a special two-night premiere on September 15th and 16th, and you can watch it all live on ABC Miami Channel 18.

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