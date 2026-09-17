MIAMI — The Dominican Republic Ministry of Tourism launched a new international campaign titled “Feel Dominican Republic” during an event at the Four Seasons in Miami.

Tourism officials said the campaign aims to show that the island offers experiences beyond traditional beach vacations. According to the ministry, the promotional effort highlights Dominican cuisine, the rhythms of merengue and bachata, baseball, outdoor adventure, nature and local warmth.

The ministry reported that the island features varied landscapes, ranging from turquoise waters and white sand beaches to lush mountains and rugged terrain. Officials said the campaign highlights contrasts across peaceful coastlines, lively city streets and communities where traditions remain part of daily life.

According to tourism officials, the campaign invites international travelers to experience every side of the island destination. The ministry said the central message of the promotional effort encourages visitors to “come for the island, but leave with memories that go far beyond the postcard.”

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