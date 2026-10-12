Disney Channel is taking its hits on the road, and this time around they’re going international. “The Worlds Collide” concert tour is back with the stars from Descendants, Zombies, and Camp Rock. Deco caught up with the cast before they take their music across the U.S. and around the world.

Grab your dancing shoes; Disney’s favorite teens are hitting the road again.

The Worlds Collide concert tour is back for year two. Stars from Descendants, Zombies, and Camp Rock are sharing the stage.

Malachi Barton: “It really feels like just yesterday we were on the last tour, and to be able to do it again with a different group of people and such a talented group of people too is like it’s gonna be crazy. It will be so much fun.”

Malachi, Dara Renée, and Mekonnen Knife are back with a few new tour mates like Liamani Segura.

The mission? Keep the energy high and the crowd on its feet.

Liamani Segura: “We’re bringing the fire, we are bringing the energy, we bring all the vibes.”

And Camp Rock is bringing something new to the mix, a little more guitar, a little more attitude.

Kiara Romero: “Because Camp Rock is a part of this tour this time, I think there’s a lot more; the show as a whole is a bit more edgy, I want to say. Yeah, a lot more rock elements.”

This show is a full-blown workout, especially for the newbies.

Hudson Stone: “I’ve never done this before. And it’s very, like, you know, a foreign experience and getting to see foreign places, push yourself outside of your comfort zone.”

Alexandro Byrd: “Body’s feeling good; there was a bit of an adjustment period after week one, you know. But now we’re feeling good.”

The cast is ready to take the show global.

Dara Renée: I’ve never gone to Europe before. I’ve never been out of the States, so I’m really excited.”

Swayam Bhatia: “I’m so excited to tour as a performer, but more than that, I’m so excited to tour as like a traveler and a tourist of all these places.”

And they’re already eyeing their favorite stops…

Mekonnen Knife: “I am excited for Paris, man.”

Malachi Barton: “I’m so excited for Amsterdam.”

Kiara Romero: “I’m excited for Idaho.”

Mekonnen Knife: “No, I’m excited for the fans, like, just to see everyone and everyone’s like moments on stage because everyone has, like, a moment to shine in the show.”

The show hits the Amerant Bank Arena on Tuesday, Nov. 24.

FOR MORE INFO:

Worlds Collide Concert Tour

Amerant Bank Arena

1 Panther Way, Sunrise, FL

Tickets

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