It’s the dinner party where the dress code does all the talking. “Dîner en Blanc” has returned to Miami. A picnic where elegance, white decor, and mystery are all required.

Miami’s about to host the ultimate chic party. Dîner en Blanc is back. This pop-up picnic has an iconic history.

Monica Castaneda: “Dîner en Blanc is a pop-up picnic that started in 1988 in Paris. Groups of people gather around dressed in all white.”

And when they say white, they mean it.

Monica Castaneda: “Everything is white. Decor is white, dress in white, and headgear. All of it is all white. It’s really lovely. You come and have dinner with us for the first two hours and then we kick off the party with an act of music.”

This year, the party has a Miami-style soundtrack. Tito Puente Jr. will bring the energy to keep you dancing all night.

Not into packing a picnic? No problem.

Monica Castaneda: “You are allowed to bring your picnic basket and dine at your table, or you can get a dining package from us if you don’t want to carry a lot of things.”

Dining packages start at $30 and cap at about $60. Now, let’s talk location. This is where things get a little mysterious.

Monica Castaneda: “It’s a secret location every year. Our registered members find out 24 hours before the event, with the exception of our pedestrian registered members// they don’t find out until two hours before.”

The anonymity of the event has as much to do with the history of Dîner en Blanc and its founders.

Monica Castaneda: “Francois would get together with his friends in a park. And they would decide to park the day of.”

But wherever you end up, it’s gonna be a vibe.

Monica Castaneda: “The location this year is really special, and you know, Miami is our backdrop. Miami is a beautiful city. We have views and water, and that always, I think, is a very important piece of the DNA of the event.”

Dîner en Blanc takes place April 18.

FOR MORE INFO:

Dîner en Blanc

Secret Location

Event Website

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