Some train like fitness influencers; others like marathon runners. But at one studio in Allapattah, try circus freak—and by freak, I mean freakishly fit. Circensia Studio is the core workout you’ve been waiting for, where all the magic under the big top is perfected before it’s performed.

Welcome to Circensia Studio.

Charlie Marechal: “From aerial to floor to acrobatics to juggling, we do a very wide range of activities. There’s something for everyone.”

Where circus arts meet fitness.

Alex: “This studio reminds me of what I’d see in Las Vegas and New York, Montreal, where Charlie’s from, but it’s right here in Allapattah.”

Charlie Marechal: “There was amazing talent here, but we’re so fortunate to grow that pool even bigger, training tomorrow’s performers right here in South Florida.”

Whether you’ve dreamed of flying through the air or just want a workout that doesn’t feel like one.

Charlie Marechal: “A typical class starts with a 15-minute warm-up, so it’s very intense cardio, followed by 35 to 40 minutes of actual training and practicing the apparatus, and there’s always a finisher, so you are actually challenging yourself.”

Circensia offers classes for adults, teens and kids with no experience required.

Charlie Marechal: “We do offer beginner-friendly classes. So for example, you have silk beginner. So during that class, instead of doing some crazy things up in the air, you would learn to actually climb so you can gain confidence and then eventually progress to more advanced levels. We do also offer a class that is called fit to fly that’s specifically aimed at people who cannot lift their own body weight.”

Classes build strength, confidence, balance and flexibility.

Student: “I personally enjoy being in the air. It’s like very free.”

And don’t be surprised if the person next to you is a professional performer.

Alex: “So we’re with the incredible juggler Harlequin Grim.”

Perfecting their next routine.

Harlequin Grim: “The specific discipline that I do with juggling is I try to go as fast as I can.”

Alex: “How about I make it even harder for you? I’m not even gonna tell you which one I’m gonna throw.”

Harlequin Grim: “Worst teammate ever. Worst teammate ever!”

Alex: “He got it!”

And now:

Alex: “Nico is gonna be my coach today.”

Nico Allard: “You’re gonna pull and then go upside down into a straddle, and then you’re gonna come back down.”

Alex: “OK, I should’ve worn my longer underwear today.”

Nico Allard: “Jump open.”

Alex: “Spread-eagle?”

Nico Allard: “Exactly.”

Alex: “This is a position I never anticipated being in.”

Nico Allard: “And then the next one, you come here to pull up and then you extend all the way.”

Alex: “Damn, that’s really hard.”

Nico Allard: “Keep your legs together and switch.”

Nico Allard: “You’re gonna bring one leg forward, and you’re gonna go forward for two, then just hang here.”

Alex: “Cool!”

So if your fitness routine has been hanging on by a thread, maybe it’s time to hang from one instead.

Charlie Marechal: “We have your first class for $15. First month for $80. It gives you four classes. A drop-in is $35. And if you are more invested, then you can start taking packages or memberships.”

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Circensia Studio

2120 NW 23rd Ave

Miami, FL 33142

Website

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.