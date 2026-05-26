The Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood Hotel is kicking off Pride Month one day early this Sunday with Hard Rock Drag Brunch, which is all for a great cause. Last year, it topped the biggest drag brunch in recorded history. This year, they’ve already sold twice as many tickets. I’ll be hosting part of it and I hope you’ll be there with me — tipping.

This Sunday, Pride is bigger than ever at the Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood.

Alex: “She’s got – she is snatched.”

Daisy DeadPetals: “Look at that body, I mean.”

Because Hard Rock Drag Brunch is back.

Erick Eldridge: “We’re upping the ante across the board with lighting and sound and food and drinks, and just making everything more fabulous.”

With all proceeds benefitting the Pride Center at Equality Park.

Erick Eldridge: “Pride Center supports over 50,000 people a year.”

Yours truly will host the Pride Center Icon Awards, honoring LGBTQ+ trailblazers.

Erick Eldridge: “Including Bill Schultz, the chief of police of Fort Lauderdale, who does so much in our community.”

While South Florida legend Daisy DeadPetals handles the rest, honey.

Alex: “I’m so excited to be there with you, but what does that mean to you?”

Daisy DeadPetals: “It’s huge to me. It’s a big responsibility and I do not take it lightly. It is my responsibility to make sure everybody has a great time.”

Guaranteed. Especially with performances by hot South Florida queens, including rising star FKA Twink.

FKA Twink: “I’m a Little Monster at heart, so of course I’m gonna bring my best Lady Gaga forward.”

I met both at the guitar before our thousand-plus person extravaganza this Sunday.

FKA Twink: “Hello Deco Drive and welcome to our suite at the Seminole Hard Rock.”

Daisy DeadPetals: “Baby, Drag Brunch is coming up on the 31st. Alex!”

Alex: “Yes?”

Daisy DeadPetals: “Get ready to look snatched.”

Alex: “Daisy, as host of the world’s largest drag brunch here at the Seminole Hard Rock, what do you bring on that stage?”

Daisy DeadPetals: “My ‘A’ game. It gets bigger every year. This is the third time we’ve done it so three times the lady.”

Erick Eldridge: “You should immediately buy a ticket because we’re gonna bring the best show in South Florida.”

Daisy DeadPetals: “We have live singers.”

Erick Eldridge: “There’s a huge production, there’s gonna be so much love and fun poured into it.”

Daisy DeadPetals: “We may be opening with a little nod to all the… maybe some Madonna, maybe some Christina [Aguilera], maybe some Britney [Spears].”

But since this is the Hard Rock, why don’t we warm up with some Charli?

OK, I think we’re warmed up now and we can’t forget about the whole brunch part.

Erick Eldridge: “Eggs Benedict and omelets and bagels and anything you can imagine.”

Daisy DeadPetals: “This is world class.”

Alex: “Do you take them scrambled or?”

Daisy DeadPetals: “Honey, my eggs have been scrambled for decades.”

Erick Eldridge: “Unlimited food, unlimited drinks, full open bar.”

So you know the champagne is gonna be…

FKA Twink: “Bottomless, of course. But you’re here.”

Erick Eldridge: “It’s a great day of having fun and giving back.”

Hard Rock Drag Brunch is this Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tickets are $175 and include unlimited everything.

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Hard Rock Drag Brunch

1 Seminole Way

Hollywood, FL 33314

To buy tickets, click here.

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