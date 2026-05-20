From flying airplanes to launching careers, John Travolta is sharing the spotlight with his family. In John’s directorial debut film, he’s staying close to his passions: Airplanes and the people he loves. Deco has the exclusive with Mr. Travolta and his daughter about his new film. Buckle up, it’s time for a trip down memory lane…

Aboard the 1960s, inside John Travolta’s childhood dream — flying in an airplane for the very first time.

John Travolta: “There it was, an absolute specimen of an aircraft, my first love.”

Apple TV’s ‘Propeller One-Way Night Coach’ follows a boy’s vivid memory of going cross-country with his mother.

John narrates and directs the film for the first time.

So, he had to look the part.

John Travolta: “I’m being an actor playing a director.”

The talented actor danced his way into our hearts in the 1978 movie, ‘Grease.’

And now he’s showing his daughter, Ella, his star power moves.

Ella Travolta: “It’s just really incredible to see him even just behind the scenes. How much he put into every aspect of the film, whether it was costume, or props or set design, and music and editing and all of it. He’s just had a complete vision that was so special to see.”

Picking her character was a challenge.

John Travolta: “It was between Liz and Doris, and then I realized I had to do the math on the ages. Ella should play the beautiful stewardess that the little boy falls in love with. That should be how it is, and Ella felt comfortable with that, too.”

His vision for the adventure drama also included Kelly Eviston Quinnett.

Kelly Eviston Quinnett: “I get really emotional because of the gratitude, because of the space that John created. It’s like stepping into the past in such a nostalgic way. I have to say, bringing smoking back in a really positive way, just maybe for a time. I think I brought it back, whether or not I can say that I will. But there was so much sensuality.”

From his book to the big screen, it’s a family affair for John. His brothers and sisters also play small parts in the film.

John Travolta: “The building in the opening of the movie, we were all staying there in the hotel. Everyone I love, I know where they are, and they’re just gonna come down when it’s their turn. And we’re gonna shoot a scene and have dinner together.”

The flick releases globally on Apple TV on May 29.

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