Mythical creatures and a magical island are all packed into a new Dreamworks movie. “Forgotten Island” is bringing Filipino folklore with a dash of 90s nostalgia to the big screen. This film is certainly treasuring friendship in a memorable way. Deco sat down with the big cast to see why this island is one trip you definitely won’t forget!

Having a crazy best friend means life’s unforgettable!

The animated movie, “Forgotten Island” follows two besties on their last summer vacation before one goes off to college.

But plans change when they get sucked into a mysterious island, where mythical creatures from their childhood stories come vividly alive.

H.E.R.: “It’s beautiful. I mean it’s really breathtaking. It’s very energetic.”

H.E.R., Liza Soberano and Dave Franco are among the voices of this Dreamworks comedy.

H.E.R.: “They really push the boundaries and it’s just visibly beautiful.”

Liza Soberano: “And if you’re like an animation or anime like nerd or lover like they are like all of us are. You’ll be able to see certain scenes and know that they were paying homage to their favorite animes or animations growing up.”

Dave Franco: “There’s a moment where my character goes full Dragon Ball Z.”

And for Jenny Slate and Manny Jacinto, being part of the cast holds a special place in their hearts.

Manny Jacinto: “They touch on so many different animation styles from different mangas and animes.”

Jenny Slate: “The amount of times that i cried while watching this movie was equal to the amount of times that I laughed.”

“H.E.R.” sings the theme song to the soundtrack. And being part Filipina from her mom’s side, it was important to bring her traditions to the world, especially to Dave.

Dave Franco: “I’m so excited for audiences to be introduced to this part of the world, where there is such wonderful people and community and food. A film that celebrates Filipino culture and this is the first big budget studio film that really does that.”

H.E.R. – “People are gonna wanna go to a Filipino party, and they’re gonna wanna call their best friend when they leave the theater.”

Dave Franco: “Yes.”

Forgotten Island hits theaters on Sep. 25.

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