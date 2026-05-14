Fox’s hit series “MasterChef” is doing things a little bit differently this season. Instead of everyone being out for themselves right now, cooks are working together as a team! The global gauntlet is inspired by the [FIFA World Cup]. And tonight, one SoFlo chef is ready to show what she’s made of!

Ready, set, cook! Game on, chefs!

“MasterChef: Global Gauntlet” is keeping the World Cup theme going by putting a gourmet twist on game day.

Gordon Ramsay: “Game day food. Snacks. Tiny little bites. It’s a really good way of, sort of, bringing your MasterChef into your home because it’s inspiring, whether it’s the most amazing dredged chicken wing, whether it was an Italian-inspired meatball, there’s something for everybody there and a food that is fast, but, fast food, you know, doesn’t have to be junk food.”

Gordon Ramsay: “Welcome to the top 20!”

Twenty cooks survived the audition rounds.

They’ve been split into teams, representing four different regions.

Now their challenge is to whip up elevated versions of classic stadium foods.

Tiffany Derry: “I love the game day challenge. One, because it was not foods that I grew up having at stadiums, right? When you think about it, there are so many different types of stadiums. There’s so many gatherings around sports and people have different ideas of what that looks like, right?”

Joe Bastianich: “We asked them to prepare a dish that they would prepare for their friends during a FIFA viewing party that not only would be delicious and showcase their cooking skills, but, also showcase their ethnicity.”

One of the contestants putting her skills to the test is So-Flo’s own, Heidi Muston!

Heidi Muston: “My name is Heidi. I was born in Durban, South Africa. And I currently live in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.”

She’s repping team Africa this season.

Heidi Muston: “It’s nice to have that comraderies with some other people, so you don’t feel so isolated and alone. You feel like you’ve got support.”

Heidi tells Deco that for her, cooking is about more than just making food.

Heidi Muston: “My style of cooking is really, for me it’s a love language. Food is about bringing people together, uniting people. And that’s how I show my love to my family, to my friends.”

And when it comes to what styles of cuisine she’s excited to showcase this season…

Heidi Muston: “I love ethnic food. You know Indian food is a big part of my culture. I think i have quite a diverse background when it comes to food.”

Joe Bastianich: “The challenge was to put your culture on a plate. Any other MasterChef, this is a slam dunk.”

Gordon Ramsay: “The Chilean sea bass is cooked beautifully.”

You can catch the new episode of MasterChef: Global Gauntlet Wednesday night at 8 p.m.

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