Deco is taking you out for some food and a little culture. Because around SoFlo, there are a couple of spots serving art, with a side of carbs. Forget dinner and a movie, instead check out these two museums, two meals and zero guilt.

Julie Ann Emery as Casey in “Hitch”: “Did you ever hear of this guy that they call the date doctor?”

Eva Mendes as Sara in “Hitch”: “Urban myth.”

Julie Ann Emery as Casey in “Hitch”: “Really?”

Eva Mendes as Sara in “Hitch”: “Absolutely.”

A date doctor like “Hitch” is not necessary to plan a date in SoFlo because there are tons of options, like dinner and a museum.

Daniel Florit: “I think it’s a good way to meet somebody if it’s a first date. It’s a cute idea to come look at some art, have some good conversations then have some cocktails, some nice appetizers and just see where the night leads.”

At the Pérez Art Museum Miami, there’s a hidden foodie gem with true masterpiece meals.

Daniel Florit: “A lot of people don’t know we’re here actually. But no, this location is outstanding. Verde is an amazing restaurant located inside the Pérez Art Museum. We have an amazing menu that’s inspired by art with an amazing chef, Valerie.”

And this chef gets creative with the dishes.

Maritza Lacayo: “We have a tremendous privilege here where we work with our chef, who is wonderful. And she’s inspired by our shows. And so we have conversations with the kitchen, with the chef, and we tell them about the show and they create dishes that are inspired by the exhibition.”

Thursday nights, the PAMM is open late to chow down, enjoy art and enjoy those Miami views.

Martiza Lacayo: “I think if you’re going to come to the museum, you need to be well nourished. You can breeze through any museum, right? But we really offer opportunities for people to slow down. There’s so many works in the collection that require a little bit more contemplation so it’s great that you can come here, take a break.”

Over in Allapattah, Jon & Vinny’s is turning the Rubell Museum into a full-blown carb spot.

Damien Kinkela: “This is the first one outside of L.A. in the US. Jon and Vinny actually went to school in South Florida. Our hits, some of the dishes that are a little iconic to our brand, things like the spicy fusilli, the marinara braised meatballs, our pizzas, which are all fantastic.”

Walking around the 30 galleries takes energy and makes the perfect combination.

Alexandra Perez: “We exhibit the work from the Rubell’s private collection, which is now over 7,000 works of art. We thought it was a great fit for us. Museumgoers sometimes they want to make their museum experience a little bit more than that and have a nice dinner and cocktail after so Jon & Vinny’s can kind of do both of that.”

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Verde, Waterfront Restaurant and Bar at Pérez Art Museum Miami

1103 Biscayne Blvd.

Miami, FL 33132

Website



Jon & Vinny’s at Rubell Museum

1100 NW 23 St.

Miami, FL 33127

Restaurant and museum websites

