If you’ve been watching the news lately, you may have heard a lot about Greenland. And no, it’s not just a place where Gerard Butler hides from comments. That’s right. Apparently, some in D.C. want to put a ring on it and make it part of the USA. So what is Greenland? Who lives there? And do they have free Wi-Fi and bottomless mimosas? Oh, I hope so. Deco’s investigative division, which is actually Alex Miranda, got to work to find out.

So many questions, and we have answers for you. Are you tired of South Florida traffic? What if I told you there’s a place with plenty of space, zero humidity, and the neighbors are mostly polar bears? Grab your parkas and some seal-flavored snacks because Greenland is officially hot.

This is Greenland, a territory owned by Denmark that sits way up in the North Atlantic. To get there from Florida, just hop on your jet ski, make a left at Haulover Inlet, and keep on going for about 3,000 miles.

Now, if you don’t run out of gas, your frozen body will wash up on a glacier and be feasted on by hungry polar bears.

Congratulations! You’ve made it to the 51st state!

[People talking and saying hello]

These are the people of Greenland, a hardworking, friendly folk whose main occupation is fighting off deadly hypothermia and wondering why some Americans are suddenly obsessed with them.

[Video of Greenlanders protesting annexation threats]

See, they’re already practicing their American hospitality.

Just like Florida, Greenland has a South Beach too, and it’s just as spicy.

[Woman showing off daily life in Greenland]

Check out this local fashionista! She went out in public wearing only three layers of seal fur. Put on some blubber, girl. You’re going to catch a cold.

Greenland has a vibrant foodie scene, too. Forget Joe’s Stone Crab, the national dish is Suaasat. It’s a hearty soup made from… am I reading this right? Does it say seal meat? What the f***?

But it’s not all ice and seal snacks, alright? The harsh climate has fostered a vibrant music scene! You’ve got the indie rock vibes of Nanook, and check out the hip-hop stars, Nuuk Posse. They’re dropping bars that are literally sub-zero.

So, if a planet-killing comet comes our way, or if the sea levels in Fort Lauderdale rise another inch, Greenland is the place to be.

It’s basically the new Pinecrest, just with more glaciers and fewer Teslas.

Update: it’s still not the next state, OK?

