If your vibe is a little Dublin with a splash of the tropics, we’ve got just the spot. Hidden Tiki Spot is tucked inside an Irish pub and they’re serving zero jet lag. These two bars are giving island hopping a new meaning and Deco’s giving the ultimate guide.

From the islands of Ireland to the Polynesian islands, combining these two very different places in one spot is a recipe for a memorable night.

Billy Dalla Pola: “I’m not opposed with starting with a pint of Guiness and finishing with a Mai Tai, that sounds like a good night to me.”

A good time indeed because inside Miami’s ‘The Leinster Irish Pub’ is a hidden gem.

Billy Dalla Pola: “You may have an evening where you want to go full Irish and put down the pints and go from there and you may want to have an evening where you want to iron an aloha shirt, a nice Hawaiian shirt.”

Customer: “I think I was just stumbling into the bathroom and I saw a door and people we’re kind of waiting outside of it. And I was like ‘What’s back there?”

Once the doors open to this speakeasy style tiki bar, the first reaction is…

Billy Dalla Pola, Co-Owner: “Awe, its very different, there’s very minimal light. It’s dimly lit, the music is different. It’s a lot calmer. It’s like a little museum, there’s a lot to see.”

Billy Dalla Pola: “To see everything that’s on the walls and look up and look around, there’s a lot of hand carved things that we’ve hand carved ourselves.”

And the drinks at ‘Kaona’ are calling the shots.

Billy Dalla Pola: The service is more of an entire experience, we play with fire. We use dry ice to illuminate and engulf the tables. The sweet element in the cocktails is usually coming from your juices, or homemade syrups that we make here in house.”

No worries, there are munchies to pair with the cocktails.

Billy Dalla Pola: “We are releasing a new food menu at the moment. More so island inspired and fried rice, dumplings, boa buns.’

Guest: “It has it’s own, it’s a completely different energy from the front of the room. So coming back here you’re transported into a whole other place.”

Reservations are recommended at Kaona Room.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

The Leinster Irish Pub

1600 NE 1st Ave, Miami, FL 33132

Website

Kaona, The Hidden Tiki Room

Instagram

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