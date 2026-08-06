If SoFlo hot weather had a fan club, there would be very few members. Lucky for us, we have the ultimate Broward cool down guide. So grab the sunscreen, leash and a spoon because we’re beating the heat — 954 style!

Robin Williams as Adrian Cronauer in “Good Morning, Vietnam”: “What’s the weather like out there? It’s hot, damn hot, real hot, hotter than in my shorts, I can cook things in it. Little crotch pot cooking.”

Just like the weather report from the late Robin Williams, it’s hot!

And when SoFlo heats up, Broward knows how to cool things down.

For a complete body cool down, Paradise Cove at C.B. Smith Park is the spot.

Danielle Silva: “It’s great to have this kind of facility in a local area. Usually you have to travel very far but we have a great water park here, lots of things for the family to do.”

For $15, families can spend the whole day staying cool at their four main water features, like a lazy river and the thrill of Paradise Pipeline.

Danielle Silva: “That is going to be the one that everyone comes for, even the adults love to go down. So it is definitely a fan-favorite and our newest out of all the stuff that is here.”

For our fur besties, diving into a one-of-a-kind lake at Fort Lauderdale’s Snyder Park is the best way to soak up the fun.

Mark Almy: “This is the only one that I’m aware of in South Florida that actually has a lake where dogs can come and take a dip. It’s one of the gems of our park system.”

The quarry lake is kept pristine for our pups.

Mark Almy: “The waterfall across the way there keeps everything aerated. It’s treated, it’s made sure it’s safe and we keep the algae down. You can get an assortment of days where there’s a lot of tourists, where they see, hear about it and it just gets packed with, you know, 50 dogs.”

Audrey Brooks: “After a day out coming here, getting the air conditioning, being able to explore a while and getting ice cream is always a good thing to do.”

Escape the sizzle by getting a cold treat at Cherry Smash in Coral Springs.

They have more than 50 flavors, including sorbets.

The top pick for fans is when they turn a sorbet into a piña colada, yum. But the coldest?

Aubrey Brooks: “The coldest? Probably like one of our root beer floats or our shakes like that, they come in a frosted glass with your cold ice cream and shake inside of it.”

Getting to scoop, I mean scope, out all the unique collectibles is the cherry on top.

Aubrey Brooks: “There’s a little bit of everything, the old-fashioned like Marilyn Monroe, the superheroes, all those kinds of figures are really amazing as well. They’re all just a glimpse into the collection of all the crazy things we have. Cherry Smash is really a destination place where if you come there’s always amazing things to see.”

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Paradise Cove at C.B. Smith Park

​​​​​900 N. Flamingo Rd

Pembroke Pines, FL 33028

Website



Snyder Park

3299 SW Fourth Ave

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33315

Website



Cherry Smash

8000 Wiles Rd

Coral Springs, FL 33067

Website



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