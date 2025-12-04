I gotta say, when it comes to Miami trivia, we do know our stuff. Or at least we think we do. But the pressure hits different when Deborah Norville, host of ABC Miami’s “The Perfect Line,” is secretly judging you. And that is exactly what happened at Deco today—contestant number one. Come on down, Alex. Miranda is here with more.

Do we know our stuff? Well, I guess we’re about to find out. Deborah must have learned so much in those three decades on Inside Edition. It makes her the perfect host for any trivia game show. But today we found out for ourselves and got right in line to give her hot new game show a shot.

It was a perfect day at Deco Drive.

Lynn Martinez: “That’s my gut answer.”

Deborah Norville: Okay, your gut answer is correct. Yes, indeed.”

All contestants: “Yes!”

Because Deborah Norville, yes, the broadcast legend…

Deborah Norville: “I needed to push myself out of the very lovely inside edition nest and see if I still had wings that flew, and I flew over to the game show.”

Alex Miranda: “You pushed yourself in a completely different direction.”

Deborah Norville: “Totally.”

…Who this year received the Daytime Emmy Lifetime Achievement Award.

Best known for three decades at Inside Edition.

Deborah Norville: “I came to Inside Edition for family reasons, and the family’s all grown up.”

Stop by the set on Wednesday.

Deborah Norville: “She’s lost her mind. That’s really what they thought. Like, what is she? She left Inside Edition for a game show?”

…to play the perfect line.

Deborah Norville: “I’ll put it on the line for you. Miami Vice hit the airwaves in September of 1984. So, Alex, we’re going to let you be our first contestant. The South Beach Diet book. When did it come out before Miami Vice or after?”

Alex Miranda: “I think because Miami Vice made South Beach an international sensation. My guess is that the South Beach diet book came after Miami Vice.”

Deborah Norville: “Absolutely right. The Miami Vice came before the South Beach Diet book, released in April 2003.”

Her new ABC Miami. Channel 18 game show.”

Alex Miranda: “Tell me how it works.”

Deborah Norville: “So the deal with the perfect line is we want you to build the perfect line, put things in the right order. But you don’t have to necessarily know the fact.”

Which airs at 7:30 p.m. and 1 a.m.

Deborah Norville: “Whoever’s got the most money at the end of the four lines has a chance to play to win the money and take it home. If you got the money, great. My job was to make sure they had the best time.”

Miami’s historical events were on the docket.

Deborah Norville: “The last time it snowed in Miami. Where does that go on the line?”

Which Lynn, Shireen, and I should know.

Deborah Norville: “Everybody is wrong.”

To be fair, that question did not include Kim Kardashian.

Deborah Norville: “When did the Miami Heat win its very first championship?”

Shireen Sandoval: “After both of those events.”

Deborah Norville: “Okay, after. You are right. June of 2006, when the Heat won their first championship.”

Deborah Norville: “In a world where everything seems topsy turvy, it’s 30 minutes of fun, testing yourself, and you’ll learn something.”

Alex Miranda: “What would you say is the most difficult part about the job or the whole…”

Deborah Norville: “The shoes. I’m not kidding.”

Alex Miranda: “What shoes were you wearing at Inside Edition?”

Deborah Norville: “Flip flops or, you know, nobody saw my feet, right? So, like, if I were in flip flops or sneakers, nobody knew.”

What a dream meeting, Deborah Norville.

You can catch the perfect line at 7:30 p.m. Monday through Friday on ABC Miami Channel 18. But that’s the opposite of Deco. So you know, choose either! We suggest watching us and then recording “The Perfect Line” at your leisure. Just kidding! Deborah won’t mind, though.

