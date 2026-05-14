Alex Miranda is game for anything. And he’s in a place that’s all about games, whether you’re playing them or watching them. Alex, what are we talking about?

Lynn and Shireen, if you haven’t been to Dave & Buster’s at Dolphin Mall in a hot minute, expect some big surprises.

You know Dave & Buster’s at Dolphin Mall?

Corey Allen, General Manager at Dave & Buster’s: “We have 63,000 square feet. You can eat. play, drink, and watch whatever sports you want.”

…Or do we?

Corey Allen: “We basically completely remodeled the whole front of the house. So from when you walk in the door until you get to the game room, it’s all brand new.”

But if you came for the games…

Alex Miranda (playing a game): “I know we’re all already triggered by gas stations at this point, but the target sale is $5. You’ve got to hit it. Exactly.”

…Good news.

Corey Allen: “There’s over 12 new games. You have Stranger Things, which was a great series, and John Wick, which is my favorite new game. There’s a Top Gun game that actually you fly. We have a World Cup soccer game—all 48 countries. We’ll update it every week. There’s all new basketball games and of course, the most exciting thing of all, the human crane.”

Employee: “This is separate from the arcade. It’s $20 per person.”

Corey Allen: “We’re gonna strap you up, and then you’re gonna be flat, and you can grab as many things as you want, but you only get to keep one.”

[Guest tries the human crane]

Alex Miranda: “Do you feel Victorian?”

Jayson Jordan: “Of course I do. I got what I wanted. Proud of myself.”

[Alex takes a shot at the human crane]

Alex Miranda: “I want you to spin me around. Let’s give it a go.”

Employee: “You can handle that?”

Alex Miranda: “Is there an extreme option?”

Employee: “Yeah, you can handle that?”

[Alex grabs a banana while on the human crane]

Speaking of bananas, let’s EAT all the new menu items.

Alex Miranda: “I need to be coming to Dave & Buster’s just for the food, more often.”

Corey Allen: “Ultimate nachos, it comes in a bowl. You’re definitely sharing it.”

Alex Miranda: “You say that so confidently. I absolutely could finish that myself, and I have.”

Corey Allen: “We’ll see.”

Alex Miranda: “The track record is 10 out of 10 for me.”

Corey Allen: “Entree, we’re gonna feature the teriyaki sirloin. The banana foster is a top-tier dessert. You got four different flavors. You have pecans, you have caramel, you have the bananas, and then you have the foster pie.”

Alex Miranda: “A perfect dessert in my eyes.”

Tastes so good, I guess you could call it…B-A-N-A-N-A-S.

As I said, it is $20 per person, but if you sign up with two people, it’ll be $15 per person. So you get a little bit of a discount there.

And at Dave & Buster’s, to remind you, you just need to buy a game card once you walk in, and then you can play all the other games in the place. Game cards start at $25. It’s open seven days a week.

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