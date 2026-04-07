Being shellfish is taking on a new meaning at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino. They’re dishing out some serious all-you-can-eat options. It’s a buffet spot where lobsters get their own special day. Let’s get crackin’!

Guest: “This is my wife, Natasha. I love her very much and we’re ready to eat lobster!”

Fresh Harvest is taking the lobster assignment very serious.

Juan Horta: “Our guests get the opportunity to upgrade their meal, or upgrade their experience, by adding either one lobster tail, two lobster tail or three lobster tails.”

Inside Hollywood’s Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, you can always eat, play and stay.

But now, there’s an extra emphasis on the eat part with their buffet spot, and every Thursday, there’s:

Juan Horta: “Thursday lobsters, it was a great addition to a fun activation on mid-weekday. Everybody’s just loving it. We have a lot of regulars that come constantly. Last Thursday alone, we sold like 1,000 lobsters in a day. That’s a lot of lobsters, but yeah, it’s popular, our guests are loving it.”

Guest: “We’ve been here several times already. My favorites are the pastries and lobster.”

But if lobster’s not your thing, we got you.

Juan Horta: “We have five live, active stations, where you can find all different kinds of flavors for all different kinds of pallets. Everything gets prepared at the station and gets refilled right there.”

From salads, Italian dishes, to Asian cuisine — it’s a foodie dream come true.

Juan Horta: “My favorite station is the ‘American Bounty.’ I love the skirt steak with the chimichurri sauce on top. Our menu rotates everyday and we also add a variety of specials.”

And of course, you can start or end at their sweet spot.

Guest: “One, I love the service; They’re quick, they get you in and when you’re done, they clean up and they’re very, very nice people and the food is out of this world. We love it.”

Guest: “Yes, everybody can find anything there which you like.”

Lobster Thursday is an add-on to the regular buffet price, which starts at $30. Everything is while supplies last.

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Fresh Harvest Buffet at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

1 Seminole Way

Hollywood, FL 33314

Website

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