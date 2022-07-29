Any Scotty’s Landing fans watching? The beloved Coconut Grove restaurant and bar is just a memory now, but it’s long-awaited replacement is finally open. Bayshore Club promises a whole new, elevated experience.

Huge Scotty’s fan here, so I was very curious about Bayshore Club and, let me tell ya, it is gorgeous. All seven acres, right there on the water. Aperol spritz anyone?

We can’t talk about the new Bayshore Club in Coconut Grove…

Francesco Balli: “Come in shorts and shanks, with your dog on a leash and have a great meal.”

Without first paying homage to…

Alex Miranda: “Rest in peace, Scotty’s Landing. We have to talk about it for a second. This was one of my favorite restaurants.”

The Coconut Grove institution closed here in 2019, and many of us still miss those plastic chairs.

Francesco Balli: “It was a casual spot. A place you could always come, feel comfortable.”

Like Bayshore, but elevated. The 6,000 square foot restaurant and bar, serving lunch, dinner and weekend brunch, takes full advantage of its seven acres on Biscayne Bay.

Francesco Balli: “It’s multi-tiered so that every seat has a beautiful view of the water.”

With nods to the site’s historic past, next to Miami City Hall, which used to be the…

Francesco Balli: “Bayshore Club is a celebration of the golden age of travel. When Pan Am would operate out of the terminal here.”

…And a menu that is chef’s kiss.

Francesco Balli: “Crab calsa. One of my favorites. It’s a Peruvian dish.”

And, what? How cool is this igloo cooler dish? With…

Francesco Balli: “A dozen oysters, a dozen red-royal shrimp, a dozen blue-crab claws.”

Roxana Kaplan: “Presentation was A-1. It was so beautiful. Really unique.”

Mmm, ceviche…

Francesco Balli: “Beautiful, delicious.”

Alex Miranda: “And would you say that these are the best conch fritters ever made?”

Omar: “These are the best conch fritters in Miami. It is, without a doubt, the best conch fritters in Miami.”

Alex Miranda: “Omar, if it’s coming from you, they’re good.”

Was he right? Well, excuse me while I have this spiritual experience.

Alex Miranda: “And I also ordered the blackened mahi sammy, and I’m told that sammy just means ‘sandwich,’ but cuter.”

So cute, even the Kardashians would love it.

Alex Miranda: “You should get the orange soda. It’s amazing.”

Extra 1: “OK.”

Server: “What would you ladies like to drink?”

Alex Miranda: “Orange soda, please.”

Extra 1: “I’ll have the strawberry soda.”

Thirsty for a Come Fly With Me?

Francesco Balli: “Which is an aperol spritz, but it’s got a twist to it.”

Or Tropical Paper Plane?

Francesco Balli: “That’s your classic old fashioned.”

Then jet to Dinner Key, and make new memories.

Alex Miranda: “You don’t have to drive all the way to South Beach. You’ve got everything that you need right here.”

Francesco Balli: “Exactly, it’s the renaissance of the grove.”

Bayshore Club will also have live music playing throughout the week, and during weekend brunch. Plus, they’re also going to open up those big hangers for events.

FOR MORE INFO:

Bayshore Club

3391 Pan American Dr

Miami, FL 33133

(305) 921-0571

