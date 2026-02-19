There’s nothing like a Cirque du Soleil show. Not just the world class performers, who are some of the best in the world, but the spectacle, from lights to music, makes a night under this big top like no other. And Deco’s Alex Miranda may have finally joined the circus.

Luzia is a love letter to Mexican culture, in the most abstract, jaw-dropping way possible. And now, open at Gulfstream Park through April 25, you can feel the Mexican heat.

Luzia is the fusion of two Spanish words: Luz and lluvia, or light and rain. And both are central to the Cirque du Soleil show, Luzia.

Alex: “How are you all bringing this celebration of Mexican culture to the stage?”

Terrance Robinson: “The show itself is just like a story that represents all the different cultures of Mexico. It’s like a homage.”

This walking dream of Mexico is now under the Big Top at Gulfstream Park through April 25.

Alex: “What I love about Cirque, aside from the incredible performances, are the visuals, I mean, it’s just so otherworldly. So give us a little preview as to what we’re gonna see.”

Terrance Robinson: “Projections. You’re gonna see, like, the colors and the lights, they all change at different moments. You’re gonna see colorful costumes, high-flying acrobatics, things that make you shocked.”

Well, like what?

Terrance Robinson: “We have two treadmills that are stuck together, and there are hoops that are in the middle. And while the treadmill is going, we run on it. And we also do flips on the treadmills, but we do flips from one treadmill to the other while it’s also going. But to add to all of that, the stage is also turning while we are doing all of this.”

But acrobatic artist Terrance Robinson ain’t doing much walking, I’ll tell you that.

Terrance Robinson: “That pole there, we climb up it and we do flips on it, and we slide down it. That’s where you will see me.”

Alex: “Are you, like, held on to anything? Are you just freestyling up there?”

Terrance Robinson: “It’s just hands and feet.”

Alex: “I was watching you practice out there, and I’m terrified whenever I watch you guys do your thing. I’m just sitting in the audience, I’m closing my eyes.”

Terrance Robinson: “We practice so often, and we practice so much that we have everything down back. Like, I used to spend 12 hours a day just training.”

Yet somehow this is also true.

Alex: “When I’m sitting in the audience, I think, ‘Well, you know, I could do that.’ What is it that you can teach me?”

Terrance Robinson: “Just very basic of the basics.”

Alex: “Come see Luzia at Gulfstream Park through April 25.”

General admission starts just over $40. There are VIP options as well, where you can even go backstage.

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Gulfstream Park Racing

901 S Federal Hwy

Hallandale Beach, FL 33009

To buy tickets, click here.

