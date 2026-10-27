Cirque of Chaos is about to flip the script on your typical night out, and let’s just say these performers take playing with fire very literally.

Tim Jarrett: “Cirque of Chaos is a dark-themed rock show that obviously incorporates a lot of fire, and a lot of cool aerial acrobatic performances.”

This high-energy spectacle mixes rock and roll with fearless acrobatics, fiery performances, a bed of nails and stunts that take skill to a whole new level.

Tim Jarrett: “What people can expect from the show is simply this. Choreographed chaos. This is going to be a show that is guaranteed to top any Halloween or any type of dark rock-themed cirque, or cirque show that you guys have seen lately.”

Tim Jarrett: “For starters, I am from South Florida, and if you’re gonna have a show like this, it’s gotta be here first!”

The action rolls into the Lauderhill Performing Arts Center on Nov. 6.

Don’t miss the chaos! Head on over to Links Mentioned on the home page of our website and get your tickets with promo code: MIA7

FOR MORE INFO:

Cirque of Chaos

11/06/2026 8:00 PM – 10:00 PM

Lauderhill Performing Arts Center

3800 NW 11th Place Lauderhill, Florida 33311

Website

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