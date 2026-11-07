There’s a new holiday hero making sure Christmas comes with a little extra flair. “Christmas Palace” has a ribbon whisperer who’s really tied up with her work. She has an odd job that peaks this time of year, and if there was a blue ribbon for tying ribbons, she’d surely win it and don’t call me Shirley.

Now that Mariah Carey announced, in her legendary high pitch, that it’s time for the holidays. It also means shopping for decorations, and Christmas Palace in Sunrise is giving “Season’s Greetings” a new meaning.

Corey Harbour, Creative Director at Christmas Palace: “We get a lot of wows. The whole goal for the store and this location was to create an experience.”

Inside the 26,000 sqft wonderland are inspirations for all different tastes. Everything you see is for sale, even this jolly guy.

Corey Harbour: “It’s all broken up by trends by color board. A lot of trends we’re seeing in home decor would be color drenching, so it’s red, on red, on red, on red, velvet, glitter, sequin.”

And sharing is caring for this spot.

Corey Harbour: “It use to be that we would make things, kinda hide those little secrets. Now, there’s no secrets. We’re here to help you make it. We want you to make it. We want you to replicate it at home; we want to show you how.”

Expert designer, “Lana the Ribbon Whisperer,” is showing the “how” to make them go “wow” at the ribbon counter.

Lana Bieloshenko, Ribbon Whisperer: “A lot of people ask me how to do a big bow on the top, and this year, mostly ask how to do a smaller bow and go with tails through the tree. You can do bows with spiral tails; you can also do them on the diagonal. You can do spiral just around the tree.”

And her secret talent is about looping.

Lana Bieloshenko: “I like to work with like two-and-a-half or three-inch ribbon and then one and a half or one. I show how to make a bow by pushing or working with two fingers and making a loop going in the bow and pushing again and fluffing and do the same with this one.”

With hundreds of ribbons to choose from, texture and bling are her fave.

Lana Bieloshenko: “I like multiple together because one is pretty, but it’s like too simple with today’s life; we have to enjoy.”

Guest: “I love this place. It’s just so magical. I come very early on just to get some inspiration and ideas. I ask so many questions, and then I come back and just make the magic happen.”

You can get your bow at ‘Christmas Palace Sawgrass’ with Lana—Monday through Sunday.

FOR MORE INFO:

The Christmas Palace

Various Locations

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