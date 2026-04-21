We’re four months into the new year, and some of us are already feeling burnt out. But lucky for us, help is on the way! This Earth Day, Miami is trading traffic sounds for healing sounds with an experience designed to help you unwind.

That’s not your alarm clock — it’s your sign to relax.

This Earth Day, the South Beach Sound Healing Orchestra is mixing Zen vibes and nature.

Jared Bistrong: “On April 22, which is Earth Day, we are having an Earth Day Sound Bash at the Miami Beach Botanical Garden.”

This isn’t your typical bash because this music is not meant to turn you up, but it’s meant to wind you down.

Jared Bistrong: “Sound healing is very similar to music. The difference is that in a sound healing experience, participants are lying down and their eyes are closed, so it’s about an internal journey with sound. It’s almost like pushing a reset button on the body.”

The healing will be led by more than 20 members of the orchestra using gongs, drums, and chimes to help you be more at one with yourself.

Jared Bistrong: “Most of the disease and the issues that we’re having today as a culture have to do with stress, and that’s where we’re holding tension in the body. And so with sound healing, what we are doing with that tension is just releasing it.”

The event is not just for your ears. Your eyes can join in on the fun, too.

Jared Bistrong: “We’re going to have a special artist, dNASAb, who’s going to be doing some video mapping and projections of the entire garden. So it’s truly going to be an immersive sound and light experience.”

Already have plans for Earth Day? No worries, on May 9, the orchestra will be moving the experience to Trinity Episcopal Cathedral, Miami’s oldest church.

Jared Bistrong: “One of the specialties of the Sound Beach Sound [Healing] Orchestra is that we adapt all of our experiences to the specific environment that we are in. We’re tapping into using the actual residence of the actual architecture in the cathedral, and we are also taking video projections, we’re gonna be projecting, mapping the entire cathedral.”

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Earth Day Sound Bash at Miami Beach Botanical Garden

2000 Convention Center Dr

Miami Beach, FL 33139

Wednesday, April 22

For tickets, click here.



Sacred Sound Bath at Trinity Episcopal Cathedral

464 NE 16th St

Miami, FL 33132

May 9

For tickets, click here.

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