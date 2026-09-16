RJ Decker is a breakout hit on ABC Miami! Partly because the show is set right here in crazy South Florida. We “Florida men” do get up to some weird stuff sometimes. But when I met the cast and ABC guest stars in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea before its season 2 premiere on Tuesday at 10 p.m., I learned—being an actor is awesome because you get to work on the beach.

Florida has a reputation. And RJ Decker is more than happy to lean into it.

Alex Miranda: “What do you think is the weirdest part about Florida? What is it about us down here?”

Scott Speedman: “Who knows? I think California has a little bit of that too. I don’t know. I think it’s just the heat. And then, you know, when you read the guy’s novels that this show is based on, they kind of lean into that, but I have no idea. It’s beyond me. But we love it. I mean, it’s great for storytelling.”

But this season, some familiar faces are trading the ballroom for the crime scene. RJ Decker returns Tuesday the 15th at 10 on ABC Miami, right after Dancing with the Stars.

Alex Miranda: “The show is all about crime, murder, mystery…”

Jenna Johnson: “Which are my favorite shows.”

Alex Miranda: “Ooh, mine too.”

Jenna Johnson: “So I’m geeking out. On our show, we are live. And I think that is such a fun element of Dancing with the Stars. And so that’s been new for us in this setting because there are so many takes.”

Val Chmerkovskiy: “We did a flash mob by the beach.”

Adelaide Clemens: “We start dancing on the promenade in Fort Lauderdale. And you’ll have to watch the show to understand why that is.”

Val Chmerkovskiy: “I think the performance turned out great. The actors are doing great.”

Alex Miranda: “Any moves in particular you remember?”

Kevin Rankin: “I do think they’ve been watching me on the set for a while thinking, ‘Hmm, I think that’s where the storyline came from.'”

Bachelor-turned-Mirrorball champ Joey Graziadei is getting in on the action too.

Alex Miranda: “You’re jack of all trades, but master of all of them, which is…”

Joey Graziadei: “I thought you were gonna say master of none. I’ll take that.”

Alex Miranda: “No, we’ve got Dancing with the Stars. We have The Bachelor. So how do you feel today in your guest-starring role on RJ Decker?”

Joey Graziadei: “I’m still a master of none.”

Alex Miranda: “You win everything you touch, dude.”

Joey Graziadei: “I’m trying here, but it’s been really fun. Everyone’s been super inviting.”

Jenna Johnson: “To be part of their season premiere is just really incredible.”

Joey Graziadei: “I have sticky fingers in this one, so don’t judge me on that. It was the role. I just had to. I had to, you know, method acting. I’m not stealing from you, though. You’re good.”

Alex Miranda: “Were you team Backstreet Boys or team N’Sync back in the day?”

Adelaide Clemens: “I have Nick Carter on my wall. Okay. On my Backstreet Boys, I was like, who is N’Sync?”

Jenna Johnson: “Can I be so honest?”

Alex Miranda: “Let’s be real.”

Jenna Johnson: “I was too young for this era.”

Kevin Rankin: “Backstreet Boys. 100%.”

As for Val, South Florida already has his heart. Now his Miami movie knowledge…

Jenna Johnson: “I mean, look at the fit. He belongs here.”

Alex Miranda: “He does. Yeah.”

Catch the Season 2 premiere of RJ Decker on ABC Miami, Channel 18, at 10 p.m.

We want to also point out that the writer who created RJ Decker was South Florida’s famous Carl Hiaasen.

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