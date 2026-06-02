What’s old is new again. “Cape Fear” is a classic suspense film for a reason, and this month, the story gets a modern-day twist in a new 10-part series with an all-star cast.

Back with a vengeance! Apple TV’s “Cape Fear” series breathes new life into the classic psychological thriller.

And it’s taking the chills and paranoia to the next level!

Javier Bardem: “We celebrate that you are paranoid.”

Amy Adams: “Yes.”

It’s not just the audience feeling it. Javier Bardem, Amy Adams, and Patrick Wilson did too, with the 1962 and 1991 films!

Amy Adams: “I felt like sense of panic, like an internal panic attack happening as I watched it with that tension that just wouldn’t stop.”

Javier Bardem: “But also the joy of that!”

Amy Adams: “The joy.”

Javier Bardem: “The feeling of that because you’re watching something and going, ‘I can’t stop. I know that it’s hard, and I don’t want to. But I need to see it.'”

This version of “Cape Fear” adds new twists to the story of the ex-convict, who wants revenge against the lawyers who sent him to prison.

One key difference is that Max Cady has been exonerated.

Javier Bardem: “He’s human. He’s broken, and he has a pain inside.”

Because of that, Javier gets to play around with the menacing character and really make him his own.

Javier Bardem: “I think the sense of humor helps. The irony. The lack of self-importance in the character.”

The show also flips the script, making Amy his lawyer and Patrick the prosecutor.

The two got married, giving him an even bigger vendetta to make them feel like they’re going crazy.

Patrick Wilson: “Even in those moments of crisis with Tom and the mistakes he’s making, I’m still desperate trying to will the audience into believing me.”

Amy Adams: “She has sort of this secret world of self-doubt. So getting to sort of break her unfolding and them him finally… More to come. Stay tuned!”

Everyone in this show has secrets. Some are better at hiding them.

But when it comes to the cast and who can read them like a book in real life.

Patrick Wilson: “Easy. My wife.”

Javier Bardem: “Yeah.”

Javier Bardem: “And my children as well, no?”

Amy Adams: “Yeah.”

Patrick Wilson: “Yeah, that’s true.”

Amy Adams: “I think my daughter has my number. She has my number, and she’ll break it down every once in a while.”

Patrick Wilson: “That’s amazing.”

Amy Adams: “And I’m just like, got it.”

The first two episodes of Cape Fear drop this Friday. New episodes will be released on a weekly basis through July 31.

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