One night, two lovers, and apparently, a lot of hooking up. The rom-com, “One Night Only,” explores a world where casual mating is illegal. The cast of the movie is taking Deco behind the scenes of this very intimate story, which is now in theaters.

Imagine a world where you only get 12 hours a year to “Netflix and chill,” emphasis on the chill part.

For Callum Turner’s character, he just wants to find a connection.

Callum Turner: “I think this movie is about love. I think this movie is about true love and who you’re destined to be with.”

Monica Barbaro: “This film is an allegory for dating – it’s high stakes. It’s all packed into one night, but its essentially what people go through dating all the time.”

Monica Barbaro, AKA Allie, bumps into Callum and they turn the night into something more complicated.

Monica Barbaro: “I love that Owen and Allie both want to find more than what the night is offering them.”

Working together was a pleasure.

Callum Turner: “It was amazing working with Monica. When we got onto the set, we were just able to be super free with each other, super natural and daring.”

And getting to shoot in New York City was definitely a green flag.

Callum Turner: “New York is the most kinetic, energetic city on the planet. There’s something about that rock underneath it that makes people behave in a different way.”

Monica Barbaro: “I love New York City so much I also think there’s kind of an undercurrent of stress that exists in that city and like everything is just a little bit heightened.”

But ultimately, love, lust and dating are human conditions we all have to experience.

Monica Barbaro: “I hope this movie makes people feel like they can and should take a risk that maybe they have been avoiding.”

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.