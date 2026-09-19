Bruno Mars takes over Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens this Saturday and Sunday.

But if you don’t have tickets to the concerts, or you need a cute new look, there’s a Bruno Mars-Hello Kitty pop-up store in Wynwood. I know, who would have thunk those two together? But it is perfect, and open now.

The superstar is in town for the Romantic Tour.

Alex Miranda: “What is the show like?”

Worker: “The show is just amazing. I can’t even put it into words. It’s breathtaking. He’s such a dynamic personality on stage. He’s just fun to watch.”

With two huge shows at Hard Rock Stadium…

Shelby Leone: “I don’t go to concerts unless I’m a really big fan of the artist.:

Alex Miranda: “Are you going to the concert?”

Shelby Leone: “I’m going to the concert. Yes, we’re going to the concert.”

Kirsten Young: “We’re going from Atlanta, so we’re here.”

Alex Miranda: “You flew in from Atlanta?”

…Saturday and Sunday.

And at the Bruno Mars-Hello Kitty pop-up in Wynwood…

Alex Miranda: “Interesting combination that I would have never thought of before, like, what do you make of it?”

Worker: “It is a very interesting combination, very unexpected, but why not?”

Shelby Leone: “Very cute. I love it. I like that it goes with the theme of the Romantic Tour, the red, the roses.”

He’s teaming up with one very famous cat.

Kirsten Young: “I love Hello Kitty since I was just a little tiny tot, so I was super excited. I have my eyes on some merch in here too.”

Alex Miranda: “Like what, what?”

Kirsten Young: “The romantic hat, and I want those pins.”

With exclusive merch that’s almost too cute to wear, we’re talking tees, hoodies, jerseys, hats, tote bags, water bottles, key chains.

Worker: “A wide range from our sticker pack starting at $10 all the way up to the coveted hoodie at $125, and so many things in between.”

Shelby Leone: “I have a record player, so I’m probably going to grab one or both of the vinyls that are here today.”

Worker: “We have both the Romantic album and the Doo-Wop album.”

And yes, there are photo ops.

Worker:” Come down to take some photos in our photo booth.”

Alex Miranda: “I saw you playing that guitar.”

Shelby Leone: “Oh yeah, I’m actually an expert at playing the fake guitar.”

Alex Miranda: “The air guitar.”

Shelby Leone: “Yeah, that’s right.”

Alex Miranda: “You were killing it, let me tell you.”

All right, go get your Bruno Mars swag on Northwest 23rd Street and North Miami Avenue from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Sunday.

FOR MORE INFO:

Bruno Mars-Hello Kitty Pop Up Shop

Sept. 18-20

2300 N Miami Avenue, Miami, FL 33127

Website

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.