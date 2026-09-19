Bruno Mars takes over Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens this Saturday and Sunday.
But if you don’t have tickets to the concerts, or you need a cute new look, there’s a Bruno Mars-Hello Kitty pop-up store in Wynwood. I know, who would have thunk those two together? But it is perfect, and open now.
The superstar is in town for the Romantic Tour.
Alex Miranda: “What is the show like?”
Worker: “The show is just amazing. I can’t even put it into words. It’s breathtaking. He’s such a dynamic personality on stage. He’s just fun to watch.”
With two huge shows at Hard Rock Stadium…
Shelby Leone: “I don’t go to concerts unless I’m a really big fan of the artist.:
Alex Miranda: “Are you going to the concert?”
Shelby Leone: “I’m going to the concert. Yes, we’re going to the concert.”
Kirsten Young: “We’re going from Atlanta, so we’re here.”
Alex Miranda: “You flew in from Atlanta?”
…Saturday and Sunday.
And at the Bruno Mars-Hello Kitty pop-up in Wynwood…
Alex Miranda: “Interesting combination that I would have never thought of before, like, what do you make of it?”
Worker: “It is a very interesting combination, very unexpected, but why not?”
Shelby Leone: “Very cute. I love it. I like that it goes with the theme of the Romantic Tour, the red, the roses.”
He’s teaming up with one very famous cat.
Kirsten Young: “I love Hello Kitty since I was just a little tiny tot, so I was super excited. I have my eyes on some merch in here too.”
Alex Miranda: “Like what, what?”
Kirsten Young: “The romantic hat, and I want those pins.”
With exclusive merch that’s almost too cute to wear, we’re talking tees, hoodies, jerseys, hats, tote bags, water bottles, key chains.
Worker: “A wide range from our sticker pack starting at $10 all the way up to the coveted hoodie at $125, and so many things in between.”
Shelby Leone: “I have a record player, so I’m probably going to grab one or both of the vinyls that are here today.”
Worker: “We have both the Romantic album and the Doo-Wop album.”
And yes, there are photo ops.
Worker:” Come down to take some photos in our photo booth.”
Alex Miranda: “I saw you playing that guitar.”
Shelby Leone: “Oh yeah, I’m actually an expert at playing the fake guitar.”
Alex Miranda: “The air guitar.”
Shelby Leone: “Yeah, that’s right.”
Alex Miranda: “You were killing it, let me tell you.”
All right, go get your Bruno Mars swag on Northwest 23rd Street and North Miami Avenue from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Sunday.
FOR MORE INFO:
Bruno Mars-Hello Kitty Pop Up Shop
Sept. 18-20
2300 N Miami Avenue, Miami, FL 33127
Website
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