Miami Carnival is this weekend, and those grand costumes aren’t going to shimmy themselves. Broward’s Soca Fitness is turning up the heat to get those bodies fit in time for the pageantry and the holiday season. Time to move to the soca beat — and sweat your booty off! Who’s ready?

From carnival weekend to holiday feasts! That waistline isn’t going to trim itself.

North Lauderdale’s Soca Fitness is turning up the heat with workouts that bring the Caribbean vibes.

Paige Romans, owner: “Fitness, dance, soca music. We do a lot of aerobic music, total body sculpt, we do yoga, we have a stretching class; these are all very foundational. I believe soca music provides such a high positive vibrational energy.”

They’re bringing the rhythm and focusing on cardio and toning.

Paige Romans: “Using weights and moving our body dancing, put them both together and it just created this wonderful foundation for everybody to gravitate toward. We’re gonna do a lot of high knees, what we call knee to…”

Crystal Johnson, guest: “It fills my soul; this is my happy hour. I call it my happy hour; I take it for myself.”

For those looking to get fit at home, they’ve got you covered.

Paige Romans: “Even if you’re not local in the city of North Lauderdale, we want to open our virtual platform to everyone that is interested. Fairly easy to catch on, but even if not right, even if you don’t catch right and I’m going left, please still go right while I go left; just have fun, keep moving to the best of your ability.”

Time to get the body moving before the feathers and holiday goodies take center stage.

Paige Romans: “As we enter the holiday season, we really just want to continue to be mindful and respectful.”

Mercy Diaz: “It’s actually carnival week, so I’m excited it’s my first one, so I’m going with the soca family; it’s intense. It’s ready, so always be ready. So being here allows me to be mentally ready everywhere.”

The cost is about $25 per class and the first class is free for new locals.

FOR MORE INFO:

Soca Fitness

1617 S State Rd 7, North Lauderdale, FL 33068

Website

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