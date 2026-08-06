South Florida men… Think you’ve got what it takes to be the next Bare Knuckle Fighting champ?

You could get your shot at a $20 million dollar prize pool.

Announcer: “Are you the world’s baddest man? Earn your place in the toughest tournament on the planet.”

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship is heading to the the Hard Rock Live — to search for men willing to bleed for glory.

You’ll be part of a documentary competition series, that will be streamed on FOX Nation and hosted by BKFC co-owner Conor McGregor.

For More Information:

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship

Sept. 11

1 Seminole Way

Davie, FL 33314

Website



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