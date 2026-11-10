The piano man is ready to take the stage again, and he’s doing it in South Florida.

The music legend is heading to Florida Atlantic University on Dec.14.

It’s for an event called “Billy Joel: An Evening of Questions and Answers and A Little Music”.

The event will feature Q&A and a live performance by Joel.

That’s big considering he hasn’t performed in almost two years since being diagnosed with a brain disorder.

But there is a catch to the event: Tickets are only available to current students of FAU. So get enrolled now!

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