Miami Spice isn’t for another month, but it’s never too early to take a peek at the upcoming menus. Two Miami restaurants are giving you more than just a peek, though. They’re laying it all out! Put on your stretchy pants, and put away those coupons, because you’re about to eat like a king for a fraction of the price.

Miami Spice is upon us.

Giovanni Pisfil: “So, we’re excited!”

The annual food fest offers Miami tourists and locals spectacular food at a sweet price.

Giovanni Pisfil: “For Miami Spice, trying to be a little bit more creative.”

Bayshore Club in Coconut Grove is just one of the restaurants taking part this year.

Giovanni Pisfil: “We are going to be offering, from Monday through Friday, lunch for $35, and the Monday through Thursday dinner at $60”

That’s serious bang for your buck … but what’s on the menu?

Giovanni Pisfil: “A nice tuna linguini, coconut shrimp, Caribbean salad and some nice fried rice made with local shrimp”

The oceanfront eatery is also serving up salmon kabobs!

Giovanni Pisfil: “It’s going to be salmon skewers, we’re going to put some onions, some red peppers. It’s going to be plated with some nice and seasoned cauliflower and roasted potatoes and some lemon aioli sauce. It’s a beautiful dish.”

Ana Cardenas: “My experience at Bayshore Club was amazing. The ambiance and the vibe is really good. The cocktails were great, but what was even better was the food for the Miami Spice menu.”

Papi Steak on Miami Beach is also going all out when it comes to Miami Spice.

Andre Marques: “We wanted to make sure that our guests have the best experience possible, so we worked very hard in curating the menu.”

And the menu includes some of the house favorites.

Andre Marques: “For instance, our yellowtail hamachi. It’s a yellowtail fish with a little bit of citrus ponzu and garlic.”

You can’t go to Papi Steak without trying, you know, steak.

Andre Marques: “All of our steaks are cooked in an open fire, 600 degrees, with wood and charcoal, so we have a filet, which is a six-ounce filet with homemade sauce.”

They have other dinner items, too, like the chicken schnitzel and a yummy house salad.

Andre Marques: “We are open for dinner only. It’s $60 per person. It comes with an appetizer, a main course and a dessert.”

The restaurant is also sticking to its turn-up vibe for Spice.

Andre Marques: “Champagne parades, our famous briefcase going out, with a lively atmosphere. And then on top of it all, they can also expect a who’s who of entertainment and world sports events.”

Both restaurants will be hosting Miami Spice preview dinners starting Monday, July 15.

FOR MORE INFO:

Miami Spice

August-September

https://www.miamiandbeaches.com/deals/spice-restaurant-months

Bayshore Club Bar & Grill

3391 Pan American Drive

Coconut Grove, FL 33133

305-209-1200

bayshoreclubmiami.com

Papi Steak

736 1st St

Miami Beach, FL 33139

305-800-7274

papisteak.com

