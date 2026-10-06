There’s a new spot in SoFlo that’s upping the bar when it comes to going out. That’s because this isn’t your typical bar. It’s a hidden oasis where drinks and music come together to create a unique experience. Deco’s party animal, Alex Miranda, is ready to hit the dance floor.

When you step through the doors, you’re transported into a hidden world tucked away behind a mysterious entrance. So the first challenge? Getting past the lion.

You don’t need a secret code word to visit the hottest new spot in SoFlo. You just need to feed the lion.

The secret is out! Bar Shishi, located inside the new Rivani building near Lincoln Road, is taking Miami Beach by storm.

Robert Rivani: “Bar Shishi was inspired to bring a Japanese cocktail speakeasy, similar to what you’d see in Tokyo. We wanted to create an adventure, with a high-end cocktail lounge.”

This place is serving up more than just drinks and vibes. They’ve got a collection of hundreds of vinyls, and yep, they’re playable.

Robert Rivani: “We want to experience something different and unique and not just a restaurant with a bar. And we want to create an experience where you can have a great bar, great food, but also a vinyl DJ that plays here right in the middle of the space, where you can dance and have fun.”

The space isn’t just attracting locals. It’s making stars, like Anderson Paak, feel right at home too.

Robert Rivani: “We had him. Bruno Mars was here. I was taking shots with him, right in front of him, so it was an absolute blast. He enjoyed his time and had a great time with the crowd, and he made the night for us.”

Speaking of drinks, Bar Shishi prides itself on unique offerings.

Robert Rivani: “I’m always a believer: if you’re making a stronger effort for the cocktail, the cocktail tastes better once you get it. So that’s the fun experience that we create here. When you have a foldable menu that shows you all these different craft cocktails, where you’re first eating with your eye.”

It’s not just about the taste; it’s about the show. From bar tricks to smoke and even a little ice action.

Robert Rivani: “We wanna again play with your emotions via your eyes to create this experience where it’s like, I wanna come back here because I’m getting something new every single time.”

Add some high-end bites to the mix like caviar, oysters, and sushi, and you’ve got a recipe for success. I’ll drink to that!

Robert Rivani: “We’re feeding you. We’re having great drinks for you. You can dance. You might as well just live here at that point.”

Bar Shishi is open Wednesday through Saturday.

FOR MORE INFO:

Bar Shishi

1691 Michigan Ave #320, Miami Beach, FL 33139

Website

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.