Banana Daddy is the name on everyone’s lips. And trust us — this spot is bringing the sweet, the fun and a whole lot of personality: treats, drinks and “big banana energy.”

Banana Daddy is now open in Midtown, an all-day spot built for indulging — without the guilt.

Jordan Frey: “Banana Daddy is a better-for-you dessert concept born and bred here in Miami.”

Think banana-based soft serve, coffee and treats that keep things light — but full of flavor. Yeah, they call it “big banana energy.”

Jordan Frey: “We have banana-based soft serve, we have an amazing fully gluten-free menu, delicious sundaes. We have a coffee program, protein shakes!”

Created by two Miami couples, the concept blends recipes with a playful twist, proving healthier can still be fun.

Jordan Frey: “We really offer that better-for-you concept, right, so people who love to indulge in desserts, sometimes there’s not always options for something that’s going to make you feel good after you eat it. So that’s something we really believe in, is creating a dessert that is truly better for you.”

Outside the shop, you might spot “Swirls,” their hot pink, all-electric truck that’s turning heads and serving goods on the go.

Some of those treats are:

Jordan Frey: “Our top two sundaes, we have the ‘Gimme S’more’ sundae, and also the ‘Bad Bunny.’ The ‘Gimme S’more’ is going to be your choice of base, the big banana or our chocolate base. It’s topped with our house-made marshmallow fluff, that’s toasted to order, chocolate chips and our gluten-free, house-made graham cracker crumble. And then for the ‘Bad Bunny,’ we have your choice of base, and then it’s topped with cream cheese frosting, our candied walnuts, caramel sauce.”

In a city full of sweet options, Banana Daddy is peeling off in its own direction, one scoop, sip and bite at a time.

Jordan Frey: “Because we are so allergen-friendly, it’s a great place for little kids to come and not have to worry about all of that added junk that typically comes in desserts, so we love to be a place for, really, anyone and everyone.”

Banana Daddy is now open in Midtown.

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Banana Daddy

3415 NE 1st Ave

Miami, FL 33137

Website

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