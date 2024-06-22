Let your imagination take flight at Mana Wynwood. The Balloon Museum opens to the public at the convention center on Saturday.

Gravity is the inspiration for their exhibition, “Let’s Fly.” Because balloons aren’t just kids; they’re for fancy art enthusiasts, too.

Balloons are always fun. Like, listen to this:

Roberto Fantauzzi: “You can go through the balls, you can play, and you will see a lot of performance inside with balls that come from the roof.”

But 75,000 square feet of balloons and inflatable art? That’s fun-tastic.

Roberto Fantauzzi: “We have artists from all around the world.”

And now a reality — granted, a really unreal reality — at Mana Wynwood.

Alex Miranda: “We just walked into what looks like Alice in Wonderland over here. This is like Fantasyland, right?”

Roberto Fantauzzi: “Yes, it’s an art exhibition, but it’s so playful for kids, children, families.”

Now through Oct. 6, the Balloon Museum’s “Let’s Fly” exhibition features interactive installations and artworks, created by 20 internationally renowned artists.

Roberto Fantauzzi: “A lot of our artists have been in very, very important museums in the world, like the [Museum of Modern Art] in New York.”

If you can think it, they’ve probably already inflated it.

Roberto Fantauzzi: “Black donuts.”

Alex Miranda: “Can you eat them?”

Roberto Fantauzzi: “No, you can’t.”

Alex Miranda: “Aww, that’s the one thing you got wrong! You should have made them edible.”

Roberto Fantauzzi: “Yes, we can try.”

That’s Zeros, a kinetic sculpture made up of 10 black inflatable circles. Uhmmm, donuts.

Alex Miranda: “It’s almost like an artistic, high-brow playground, kind of? ‘Cause you can interact with this stuff.”

Roberto Fantauzzi: “Yes, it looks like a playground, and for us, it’s a pleasure that people feel this sentiment. It’s something like that, but it’s art.”

And don’t you forget it. Not like you even could. I mean, look at this, Hyperstudio Collective, where you can plunge into a million — no, literally, a million — black spheres.

Roberto Fantauzzi: “It’s done by three different artists. It’s an incredible, massive piece, because inside there are two million balls. On the ceiling, there are 4,000 balloons, and people can get in.”

One adult is $39, one child is $29, but a family ticket, which includes two adults and two children, is only $31!

Roberto Fantauzzi: “We’ve already been in New York and in Atlanta. This is our third exhibition in the U.S., but it’s an incredible success. We are in Miami, and we are waiting for you.”

FOR MORE INFO:

“Let’s Fly” exhibition

June 22-Oct. 6, 2024

Balloon Museum

Mana Wynwood Convention Center

318 NW 23rd St.

Miami, FL 33127

balloonmuseum.world/tickets-miami

