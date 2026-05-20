Most museums have one big policy in common. Keep your hands to yourself. No touchy! One museum in Wynwood is far from ordinary. Deco’s own masterpiece, Alex Miranda, is taking us inside a place that offers a hands-on experience.

I’m at the Balloon Museum’s “Pop Air – Art is Inflatable,” where everything you see may not be what it seems.

Pop on by! Art soars to great heights at the Balloon Museum in Mana Wynwood.

Antonella Di Lullo: “For a balloon museum, one of the most important things is to create a strong connection between the artist and the artwork and, of course, the public.”

Get into the swing of things! Because at the new “Pop Air” immersive exhibition, art isn’t just inflatable, it’s interactive.

Antonella Di Lullo: “If you can be present and be with the art, you can also understand better the idea behind.”

Think of it as your own artistic oasis. There are 14 different spaces, each featuring artwork that’s meant to be touched or experienced in a unique way.

Alex Miranda: “For instance, crazy love for polygons reinvents the geometric universe through giant inflatable structures.”

[Alex falls into inflatable structures]

Alex Miranda: “Nobody saw that! But even if they did, you can rebuild it!”

One of the museum’s biggest showstoppers is a larger-than-life butterfly.

Alex Miranda: “What will be one of your favorite installations here is the mariposa. We are swinging right below this gigantic LED-lit butterfly, and the swinging motion is what brings those wings to life.”

Part of the fun is just looking up at the different projections. Another installation that invites guests to be present in the moment is inspired by the Balloon Museum’s Italian roots.

Antonella Di Lullo: “It’s related. Very special moment in Italy: The Night of San Lorenzo.”

This kinetic piece uses colorful, moving spheres to mimic shooting stars, and making a wish is highly encouraged.

Alex Miranda: “There are a few times in life where I truly feel comfortable not being on my phone and actually forgetting my phone exists. This is one of them. I could just sit here on this swing and watch this light show for an hour, and I would be entertained.”

Relaxation is an option, but if you wanna get loud and take a colorful walk on the wild side…

Alex Miranda: “For me, this is giving Alice in Wonderland, but it’s called ‘Airship Orchestra,’ and what’s very cool about these huge inflatables is that you just click ’em and they play music.”

Pop Air: Art is Inflatable is open now through Sept. 27. Adult tickets start at $41, and the younglings start at $32.

FOR MORE INFO:

Balloon Museum: POP AIR – Art is Inflatable

May 16-Sept. 27.

Mana Wynwood Convention Center

318 NW 23rd St, Miami, FL 33127

Website

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