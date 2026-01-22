Ooh I love going to the spa, but if there’s one thing that can make the experience even more luxurious, it would be privacy. Unless you’re an exhibitionist. But at the new sweat house in Aventura, you can book your very own private suite with all the wellness you want.

If you prefer self-care behind closed doors…

Aniah Moody: “Here, you have a private experience.”

…Step into one of eight suites at SWTHZ (Sweat House).

Aniah Moody: “Sweat house is a contrast therapy studio that uses hot and cold in order to help you manage your daily wellness.”

In Aventura.

Aniah Moody: “All of our suites are equipped with different modalities that are going to help you enjoy yourself and recover at the same time.”

…Including not just any shower.

Aniah Moody: “They’re infused with vitamin c. Once you’re done with sauna, all your pores are open, so that way you can absorb the vitamin c through your skin.”

Okay, drag me to the sauna if you must.

Aniah Moody: “We use infrared saunas, and these work by heating up the body and not the air. So it’s much more comfortable than a traditional sauna. It’s going to help with detoxing the body. And overall, it’s going to relax you, and it’s going to help with improving your sleep. The idea behind this is to warm you up in the sauna, and then once you’re done, you take a shower and then you get into the cold plunge.”

Alex Miranda: “Remind me why people do the cold plunge again.”

Aniah Moody: “So the benefits are obviously going to be pain management, blood circulation.”

Alex Miranda: “And so what temperature is it set at again?”

Aniah Moody: “It’s set to 50.”

Aniah Moody: “You feel the effects immediately.”

Alex Miranda: “Well, i’m really cold.”

Aniah Moody: “Your body is going to go into fight or flight mode. Past two minutes, that’s when things get a little bit easier and you adjust your breathing and then most people walk out and they’re like, ‘Actually, I love that.'”

And right into the red light therapy room.

Aniah Moody: “Our red light therapy bed is one of my personal favorite services. It speeds up recovery from the inside out.”

[Alex on tanning bed]

Alex Miranda: “Aniah, make sure I get a deep tan. I want it to look like I walked right off the beach, OK?”

Aniah Moody: “Alex, it’s not a tanning bed. It’s a red light therapy bed.”

Alex Miranda: “Yeah, OK. Red light therapy? Sure. I want to look crispy.”

Aniah Moody: “The mitochondria, which is the powerhouse of the cell. Essentially you’re going to see healthier and quicker cellular turnover. So that’s going to help with inflammation pain management and collagen production.”

Suite sessions are 60 minutes.

Aniah Moody: “We have five packs and ten packs. And then we also have memberships four times a month, eight times a month and unlimited.”

Alex Miranda: “I laughed. I cried. Experienced it all here at SWTHZ (Sweat House). So should you. Hot chocolate. Thank you.”

