We’re halfway there, folks! Dine Out Lauderdale has only one month left. In case you aren’t familiar with how Dine Out works, restaurants in Ft. Laudy Daughty are offering three courses for $35 or $45. The price depends on where you go.

We’re all about getting a lot of bang for our bucks, so with 35 smackeroos in hand, we headed to Broward.

Life’s a beach in Lauderdale-By-The-Sea.

Dwayne Wiseman: “Aruba Beach Cafe is a Caribbean restaurant on the beach.”

This staple on the sand is a fave for tourists and locals.

Abby Trent: “The seafood is better than any other restaurant, and we’ve tried them all.”

Because they’re part of Dine Out Lauderdale, hungry people looking to save some dough will be happy, too.

Dwayne Wiseman: “We participate because it’s a great deal, and it’s a great opportunity for people to come and experience the restaurant.”

From now ’till the end of September, they’re cooking up a bargain.

Dwayne Wiseman: “We are doing a $35 price point because we feel it’s a great value for the customer.”

Nate Cannon: “You can’t beat an appetizer, an entree or dessert, so I think it’s a great deal.”

There are so many choices, you’ll keep coming back for more.

Dwayne Wiseman: “We have over half a dozen entrees on the menu. We do that because we don’t want people to be limited.”

Feel like fish? This is the place for you.

Nate Cannon: The salmon is beautifully done. I mean, the sesame on there is amazing. You get rice, you get a lot of the veggies. It’s a great entree or lunch special for what you’re paying for it.”

Here’s something to taco bout…

Dwayne Wiseman: “Everyone loves tacos. We have the mahi tacos blackened. They taste like a tropical paradise.”

Flex your decision-making with the muscles.

Dwayne Wiseman: “You get to choose between a garlic cream sauce or marinara.”

And they’re not skimping; these are full-size portions.

Word of advice: save room for dessert. You’ll thank me.

Dwayne Wiseman: “The Key lime is a basic staple for South Florida, Florida in general, and we also have the caramel cheesecake.”

Abby Trent: “You can’t get anything better.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Aruba Beach Cafe

1 Commercial Blvd.

Lauderdale-By-The-Sea, FL 33308

954-776-0001

arubabeachcafe.com



