If you love big art and even bigger personalities, hue will definitely want to see this. The Wynwood Mural Fest is back, and it’s bringing color, passion and loads of ink-credible creativity!

Art takes over Wynwood as muralists turn blank walls into mega-canvas magic. And it’s definitely somethin’ you shouldn’t brush off of your calendars!

The annual Wynwood Mural Fest is back through Dec. 3. A full-on block party for street art lovers.

Stephanie Kassoy: “Wynwood Mural Fest is an annual gathering. This year, we’re entering our seventh year. During the Miami Art Week, Art Basel Miami Beach time period, where we bring together both local and international members of the street art and graffiti community.”

We’re talking live painting, tours led by artists themselves and massive new pieces created right in front of you.

Stephanie Kassoy: “You will see artists, live in the streets, making beautiful new works of art. You’ll see the walls turn what maybe looks like random tags and graffiti and sorta un-curated or ruined and faded pieces into blank walls where we will be reserving new space for new murals. From there, you’ll start to see the artists working.”

Organizers say this fest started as a way to celebrate the people who turned this area from “forgotten” to “famous.”

And while the art looks effortless, this fest is a serious celebration of talent, teamwork, creative freedom and tons of color.

William Kelley: “We hear a lot about the change in the neighborhood, and it is incredibly important to acknowledge and recognize the artistic community that’s been here for decades.”

So if you’re ready for a free outdoor gallery that never sleeps, Wynwood is your next stop.

William Kelley: “We want to show people that Wynwood has something for everyone, not only art, murals, galleries, but also brand new restaurants, one-of-a-kind designers, local and international, as well as things for the whole family.”

The Wynwood Mural Fest starts Saturday and runs until Dec. 3.

