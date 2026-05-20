Miami Swim Week is making waves again, and Art Hearts Fashion is bringing the heat to some of the city’s hottest runways. From bold designs to beachy confidence, this year’s shows are serving style, with a side of South Florida energy, and as you’ll see, these brands aren’t just making a splash — they’re diving all the way in.

Miami Swim Week is back, and “Art Hearts Fashion” is turning the runway into one big party.

Erik Rosete: “Art Hearts Fashion is a production company that has been producing fashion shows all around the world for over 15 years now. We started off in Los Angeles and New York, and we expanded right away to Miami Swim Week.”

Expect to see the Miami-based swimwear, “Berry Beachy.” The brand is known for vibrant prints and looks that are made to stand out.

Melanie Gonzalez: “We’re so excited to showcase for our sixth year in a row our ‘very beachy’ collection — none like any before!”

This time around, it’s going to be a collection inspired by the ocean, Caribbean culture, the modern sirens — everything handmade, something we’ve never done before.”

And speaking of the ocean, check out who is also making a splash.

The men’s swimwear brand, “Papi Swim,” is also diving back in with high-energy shows, tropical vibes, and bold colors!

Robert Gonzalez: “What you can expect this year is we’re going away from our usual — which is our bright and colorful prints. We’re going to have more of a nice, handmade resort wear collection that we have never done before.”

And their message? “everybody has a papi body.”

Robert Gonzalez: “The way we balance art and entertainment in our shows is that we just tell the models to be themselves. We’re not one of those brands that want to have models out there so strict and whatnot — when I see ‘Papi Swim,’ I see fun.”

“Art Hearts Fashion” is bringing the heat to the 3-0-5, with shows full of style, confidence, and swim week energy.

Erik Rosete: “What they’ll really love to see is all of the different designers. I always say that all of our designers are amazing, and the variety is what makes it special. “

Grab the sunscreen because things are about to get hot!

FOR MORE INFO:

Art Hearts Fashion during Miami Swim Week

May 28- June 1

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