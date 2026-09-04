Deciding how much culture is worth the way at the Adrienne Arsht Center. At least for one season. The Arsht wants to make sure everyone gets a seat at the table. To do that, they’re bringing in gospel, pride, family-friendly performances and some hip-hop moves.

A night at the theater usually comes with a price tag. This season, the Arsht Center is putting the choice in your hands: pay what you can, find a seat, and enjoy the show.

Jairo Ontiveros, executive producer at the Arsht: “This year we’re introducing our pay-what-you-can model. Cost should not be an issue for us to be able to present and for people to come here and be part of the performing arts.”

From Gospel Fest to Día De Los Muertos, the programming reflects the communities that call South Florida home.

Jairo Ontiveros: “The artists that people will see on the stage here at the Arsht Center are in our neighborhoods.”

That includes Ground Zero Crew, the Miami breakdance pioneers bringing their experience to the stage next year.

Bebe Breaks, co-founder of Ground Zero Crew: “I think that when you see us, you’ll see a really authentic, raw interpretation of what hip hop is and also of Miami.”

For the dancers, the Arsht Stage is a chance to bring a flair of Miami that audiences may know from the streets into a whole new setting.

Bebe Breaks: “With the crew, my brothers, we have a lot of creative choreography, like threading through each other. This is a thread, you know you’re taking a part of your body and moving another part of your body through it.”

Whether it’s a dance performance or a cultural celebration, the goal is to make the experience available to more people regardless of what’s in their wallet.

Jairo Ontiveros: “When the lights go down, and you look left, and you look right, and the curtain rises for this performance, we’re one community where we can celebrate each other’s cultures.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Adrienne Arsht Center

Arsht Impact & Pay What You Can

1300 Biscayne Blvd. Miami, FL 33132

Information on Pay What You Can

Information about Arsht Impact

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