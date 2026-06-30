On Tuesday night, Ariana Grande fans will be screaming their hearts out. The “Eternal Sunshine” tour is here in SoFlo! Deco’s Alex Miranda stopped by Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise to channel his inner “Dangerous Woman.”

South Florida, you’ve got one less problem Tuesday night because Ariana Grande is in the building.

The pop superstar is bringing her “Eternal Sunshine” tour to Amerant Bank Arena.

Arianators have been lining up early in full Ari fashion.

Fan: “I feel amazing. It’s my first concert so I had to go all out with the glitter.”

Fan: “A mix of ‘Eternal Sunshine’ and ‘the boy is mine,’ like a lot of outfits together.”

Alex: “You came with the bunny ears — it’s probably the most iconic look of Ariana I would say, right?”

Fan: “Yeah. It’s my favorite album so I wanted to go with ‘Dangerous Woman’ vibes.”

And warming up those vocal chords.

Fan: “‘The boy is mine!'”

Alex: “Yeah, that was just how it goes.”

Fan: “‘Little bit of poison, tell me.'”

Alex: “‘Makes me feel like…'”

Fan: “‘A dangerous woman!'”

It’s the first of three packed nights in Sunrise with Ariana sticking around for encore performances on Thursday and Friday.

This is Ariana’s first major concert tour in seven years.

Fan: “I’ve been waiting for this moment for, like, years.”

Alex: “You’ve ever seen her live?”

Fan: “No, I’ve never seen her.”

Alex: “This is your first time?”

Fan: “Yeah.”

Celebrating her last album, “Eternal Sunshine,” while performing “hate that I made you love me” off her upcoming album, “Petal,” out July 31.

Also serving up a catalogue of past hits.

One thing they’ll be listening out for, “Thank U, Next.”

Fan: “I’m excited for our ‘Thank U, Next’ song.”

Because Ariana recently switched up one of the song’s most famous lyrics about ex Ricky Alvarez after her breakup with Ethan Slater.

Amerant is offering a little liquid eternal sunshine too.

Alex: “For $19 you get these little, adorable Ariana Grande-inspired cocktails. This is the vodka-based Pink Drink with a custom straw.”

And tour-exclusive merchandise.

Fan: “$50. Only $50.”

Fan: “I’m so excited.”

Alex: “I’m freaking out for you.”

Fan: “I know, I’m gonna, like, cry when I get inside. It’s gonna be so much fun.”

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